Newport News Library STEM Programs

The Newport News Public Library offers innovative programs with hands-on science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) activities from STEM story times for preschoolers, to forensic programs for teens.



Last week at the Main Street Library, teens put their detective skills to the test in a Mystery at Main STEM program that immersed them in the exciting world of crime scene investigation. The detectives gathered and analyzed evidence, conducted experiments, and learned about forensic science to solve the “Case of the Kidnapped Cookies.”



These programs are supported by grants from the Coastal VA STEM Hub, a consortium of partnerships in industries, educators, museums, libraries, families, nonprofits, and many others across the region to promote STEM education and engagement.



Visit the Library’s Events Calendar for a full listing of upcoming programs offered by Newport News Public Library.

