Newport News Loose Leaf Collection Begins Dec. 2

The Public Works Department is gearing up for the 2024 Loose Leaf Collection Program! This annual program offers residents a simple way to dispose of loose leaves. The collected leaves are brought to the Recovery Operations Center, where they’re turned into mulch and sold by the city in the spring.

Collection Schedule:

Area 1: Monday, Dec. 2, 2024

Area 2: Monday, Dec. 23, 2024

Area 3: Monday, Jan. 13, 2025

Final Collection: Monday, Feb. 3, 2025

Preparation Guidelines:

Rake leaves to the edge of the curb, gutter, or drainage ditch (not in the street)

Avoid mixing leaves with twigs or branches

Do not cover water meters or utility boxes

Ensure leaves are roadside by 7 a.m. on your Area’s specified date

Alternate Options: Leaves in clear plastic bags (33-gallon max, 30 bags per collection) are picked up year-round on regular bulk waste collection days.

For additional details and Area maps, please visit our Seasonal Leaf Collection page.