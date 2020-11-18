Newport News man wins $100,000 on Friday the 13th

He scratches to win top prize in Holiday Luck X15 game from Virginia Lottery

Some people regard Friday the 13th as an unlucky day. Not only that, but

2020 may not be considered the luckiest of years.

But Friday, November 13, 2020, was sure a lucky day for Jason

Pickens of Newport News.



That’s the day he bought a Holiday Luck X15 ticket from the Virginia Lottery, scratched it, and discovered he’d won the game’s $100,000 top

prize.

“I had to check it over and over again,” he said, describing the moment he

realized he’d won. “I got lucky.”

He bought the ticket at the Food Lion at 12917 Jefferson Avenue in Newport

News.

Holiday Luck X15 is one of dozens of Scratcher games available from the

Virginia Lottery. It features prizes ranging from $5 to $100,000. This is

the first top prize claimed, which means three more $100,00 prizes remain

unclaimed in this game. The odds of winning the top prize are 1 in

1,530,000. The odds of winning any prize in this game are 1 in 3.83.

Mr. Pickens said he has no immediate plans for his winnings except to pay

bills.

Authorized by Virginia voters in a successful 1987 referendum, the

Virginia Lottery generates more than $1.6 million per day for Virginia’s

K-12 public schools. In the fiscal year ending June 30, 2020, lottery

customers helped generate more than $595 million dollars in funding for

public education. For more information, visit the Virginia Lottery’s

Giving Back