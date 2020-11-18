Newport News man wins $100,000 on Friday the 13th
He scratches to win top prize in Holiday Luck X15 game from Virginia Lottery
Some people regard Friday the 13th as an unlucky day. Not only that, but
2020 may not be considered the luckiest of years.
But Friday, November 13, 2020, was sure a lucky day for Jason
Pickens of Newport News.
That’s the day he bought a Holiday Luck X15 ticket from the Virginia Lottery, scratched it, and discovered he’d won the game’s $100,000 top
prize.
“I had to check it over and over again,” he said, describing the moment he
realized he’d won. “I got lucky.”
He bought the ticket at the Food Lion at 12917 Jefferson Avenue in Newport
News.
Holiday Luck X15 is one of dozens of Scratcher games available from the
Virginia Lottery. It features prizes ranging from $5 to $100,000. This is
the first top prize claimed, which means three more $100,00 prizes remain
unclaimed in this game. The odds of winning the top prize are 1 in
1,530,000. The odds of winning any prize in this game are 1 in 3.83.
Mr. Pickens said he has no immediate plans for his winnings except to pay
bills.
Authorized by Virginia voters in a successful 1987 referendum, the
Virginia Lottery generates more than $1.6 million per day for Virginia’s
K-12 public schools. In the fiscal year ending June 30, 2020, lottery
customers helped generate more than $595 million dollars in funding for
public education. For more information, visit the Virginia Lottery’s
Giving Back