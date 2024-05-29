Newport News Mayor Philip Jones Unveils Youth Initiative Program

On May 20, 2024, Mayor Phillip Jones announced a significant commitment from the City of Newport News to empower and support youth. The Youth T.H.R.I.V.E. initiative will utilize over $500 million in current investments for various youth programs and services, with an additional $500 million allocated in the next fiscal year budget.



The investment will cover capital projects, programmatic efforts, and partnerships, focusing on three pillars: Transforming Hearts, Renewing Investment, and Valuing Empowerment. The initiative aims to create a supportive environment for young people, combat youth violence and crime, promote diversity and inclusion, and improve physical and mental well-being. Additionally, it seeks to provide enhanced programming, workforce skills, and increased opportunities for young individuals while addressing youth unemployment and promoting youth engagement and leadership.



For more information on Youth T.H.R.I.V.E., the Youth Career Program (YCP), Friday Night Nets, and other programs, visit nnva.gov/2983/Youth-Initiative.

