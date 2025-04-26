Newport News Mobilizes for National Youth Violence Prevention Week

From April 28 to May 2, the City of Newport News will observe National Youth Violence Prevention Week, a powerful citywide effort to raise awareness, promote safety, and take action to support the well-being of our young people. This important week is a call to action for every resident to help build a stronger, more united community.

Under the banner of YouthTHRIVE, Newport News is spotlighting the importance of prevention through education, connection, and empowerment. Throughout the week, events will focus on giving the youth of Newport News the tools, resources, and support they need to not just survive—but to thrive. From creative expression events to leadership labs and community advocacy conversations, the city will host a range of experiences that uplift voices, inspire change, and encourage unity.

A major highlight of the week is the official launch of the YouthTHRIVE App, a new digital hub designed to connect youth and families to programs, mental health tools, mentoring, job opportunities, and more.

Other scheduled events include “A Journey to THRIVE,” a youth-led evening of storytelling and inspiration; the Community Collaboration and Change: Advancing the Ecosystem of Violence Intervention Learning Lab; and the week’s capstone, the Unite For It Networking Luncheon with Cities United. Registration is now open and space is limited.

We’re calling on students, families, educators, city leaders, faith-based groups, and neighbors to participate. Download the app, attend an event, share your voice on social media using #ThriveTogetherNN, and talk with the young people in your life about hope, purpose, and peace.

Together, we can make this week a movement, not just a moment. Learn more and view the full schedule at nnva.gov/youththrive.