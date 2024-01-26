Newport News Now 1-26-2024

Virginia Enterprise Zones: Grants for Business Owners

Register now for Jan. 31 workshop

The Virginia Enterprise Zone (VEZ) Program is a partnership between state and local governments that encourages job creation and private investment. VEZ accomplishes this by designating Enterprise Zones throughout the state and providing two grant-based incentives, the Job Creation Grant (JCG) and the Real Property Investment Grant (RPIG), to qualified investors and job creators within those zones, while the locality provides local incentives.

If you are a business owner who added at least four new jobs to your payroll, or an investor who invested $100,000 or more in real estate improvements in 2023, you may be eligible to apply for State Enterprise Zone incentives.

The Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD) is holding an in-depth, in-person “How-to-Qualify” Workshop on Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2 – 4 p.m., at Dominion Tower, 999 Waterside Drive, Suite 400, in Norfolk, to provide detailed instructions on the qualification process.

Attendance is open to the public and free of charge. To participate please register in advance.