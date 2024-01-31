Newport News Now 1-29-2024

New Business Assistance Opportunities in Southeast Community

The Newport News Economic Development Authority was awarded funding by the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development through its 2024 Virginia Business District Resurgence Grant to expand business assistance resources and opportunities within the Southeast Community. Programs supported by this funding include:

Modified Façade Improvement Grant Program for the Newport News Southeast Community: Grantees can receive up to $10,000, without a match required, to support eligible commercial façade improvements in the Southeast Community.

Modified e-Commerce Grant Program for the Newport News Southeast Community: Grantees can receive up to a maximum of $5,000 for small, non-minority-owned businesses, and up to a maximum of $9,000 for women- or minority- owned businesses for eligible e-Commerce business development, with no additional private match required.

Newport News Southeast Community Rent Reimbursement Grant Program: Grantees may receive reimbursement for up to three months of rent connected with new commercial leases in the Southeast Community, not to exceed $7,500 per grantee.

Funding through these programs is limited and will be available on a first-come, first-served basis until depleted. For additional information, please visit https://www.nnva.gov/2958/ or contact Jordan Wilson at 757-926-3789 or wilsonjl@nnva.gov.

Arts Commission Grant Info Session

The Newport News Arts Commission is hosting a grant information session on Tuesday, Feb. 6, at 6 p.m. at the Downing-Gross Cultural Arts Center located at 2410 Wickham Avenue.

The Newport News Arts Commission oversees the annual grant process where local, regional, and state organizations can apply for city grants to support arts programs. This support takes the form of General Operating Support Grants and Special Project Grants. General Operating Support Grants are awarded to support the general operations of arts groups and facilities. Special Project Grants are awarded for special arts projects. The Newport News Arts Commission forwards funding recommendations to the City Council for approval. Grant applications will be available in March for fiscal year 2025.

The Newport News Arts Commission (NNAC) provides funding for: