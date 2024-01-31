Newport News Now 1-30-2024

Try Chair Yoga for FREE this Marathon Monday!

Be part of the 10th Anniversary excitement! Celebrate the 2024 One City Marathon throughout Newport News by participating in fun, free, family-friendly, health and wellness events every Monday until race day.

Join us this Monday, Feb. 5, from 7 – 7:45 p.m., for Chair Yoga presented by Newport News Parks and Recreation at the Denbigh Community Center, 15198 Warwick Blvd. Register now, space is limited.

Chair yoga, a gentle form of yoga done while seated or using a chair for balance, makes the practice more accessible. In chair yoga, it’s possible to move into poses like cat/cow, warrior, sun salutations, and forward folds, all while seated. Whether yoga is done in a chair or on ae mat, the practice still focuses on the same core principles: focusing on your breath, paying attention to your thoughts, and staying in the moment.

Watch this space for more Marathon Monday events including:

Feb.12: Picking the Right Shoes for YOU!

Free Gait Analysis from Sentara and Point 2 Running Company

(TWO LOCATIONS)

12080 Jefferson Ave. in Newport News

741 Eden Way N., in Chesapeake

4:30 – 5:30 p.m.

Feb 19: Are You Suffering from Runner’s Knee?

Riverside Sports Medicine Physician, Dr. Stephanie Giammittorio discusses symptoms, pain, causes, treatment, and prevention of Runner’s Knee

NNTV: Cox Channel 48 / Verizon Channel 19

Time: Check Local Listings

Feb. 26: ExPAWdition Volunteer Information Session

Peninsula Regional Animal Shelter

5843 Jefferson Ave., Newport News

6 – 7 p.m.

PLEASE NOTE: Race entries increase tomorrow, so sign up today for the 5K, half or full marathon, or a two-day challenge, then get the whole family involved with the Kids’ Nautical Mile Fun Run. It’s the best way to celebrate our incredible city!

Travel Abroad with Sister Cities in 2024

ravel as a Citizen Diplomat on an official Newport News delegation! Sister Cities offers citizens from all backgrounds the opportunity to engage in peacebuilding via cultural exchanges.

Citizen Diplomats are expected to pay for their passport (and visa for China), airfare, and spending money. The host city will provide housing (“homestays” with a local family) tours and most meals. Sister Cities is not a travel agency, but a citizen diplomacy network that offers our members a unique and affordable means to learn and experience new cultures. Learn more about traveling as a Citizen Diplomat by submitting an interest application today!

Upcoming opportunities include: