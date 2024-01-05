Newport News Now 1-4-2024

Share Input on a Potential I-64/Denbigh Boulevard Interchange

The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT), in cooperation with the City of Newport News and the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA), is studying a proposed interchange at I-64 and Denbigh Boulevard. This new interchange in Newport News would serve as an additional access point along I-64 between Fort Eustis Boulevard and Jefferson Avenue. The goal of the project is to improve regional mobility and safety, expand local network access, alleviate congestion, and support increased demand.

All are asked to complete a survey by February 2. Questions include personal travel trends in the area and issues that have the biggest impact on daily transportation needs.

The project will be delivered in two phases:

Phase 1: Construction of the westbound I-64 access ramp along with improvements at the Denbigh Boulevard intersections with Warwick Boulevard and Jefferson Avenue.

Phase 2: Construction of the eastbound I-64 access ramps, as well as the widening of the Denbigh Boulevard Bridge over I-64 to accommodate turn lanes.



In addition to completing the online survey, comments can be sent via email to Andrew Pike at Andrew.Pike@VDOT.Virginia.gov or by mail to Sandra Kochersperger, VDOT, at 7511 Burbage Drive, Suffolk, VA 23435.

Contemporary Arts Network Hosting Shine Events this Weekend

Join The Contemporary Arts Network this weekend for a series of “Shine” events taking place at their offsite gallery in City Center at Oyster Point at 702 Mariners Row. Beginning today, Jan. 4 at 7:30 p.m., enjoy “Conversations in Art: Light & Space,” an artist talk featuring participating artists Matt Jacob, Lindsay Horne, Nadd Hardin, and Tremaine Etheridge, moderated by Asa Jackson. RSVP for the program online.

Additional weekend happenings include a Cafe Night on Friday, Jan. 5 from 6-8 p.m. where guests can visit the gallery and enjoy hot chocolate or tea, along with an Art Hang with Sounds by DJ All Naturel on Saturday, Jan. 6 from 6-9 p.m.

For more information, visit thecontemporaryartsnetwork.com.