Newport News adopts FY 2021-2025 Capital Improvements Plan

Newport News City Council recently adopted the FY 2021-2025 Capital Improvements Plan (CIP). This multi-year financial plan establishes both a schedule and a funding strategy for high-priority capital projects and equipment purchases. The total CIP across all funds (General Fund and the user fee funds) for the five year period is $730.0 million, with the General Fund supporting $513.9 million in projects through operating budget cash capital, general obligation bonds, grants and other funds. The General Fund Supported CIP represents continuing projects from the FY 2020 Adopted CIP, rightsizing some projected construction costs and funding projects that have emerged over the past year. Waterworks, Sewer Rehabilitation and Stormwater Drainage capital projects total $216.1 million and are funded by user-fees. Of the $513.9 million in General Fund projects, 54% will be financed through borrowing funds (i.e., the issuance of general obligation bonds); 10% will come from operating budget for cash capital; 33% will be financed through grant funds; and 3% will be financed through other sources of funds (e.g. developer participation). Of the $332.7 million General Fund CIP projects supported by cash capital and general obligation bonds, 88% is in four project categories:



Public Buildings – 38%

Community Development – 23%

School Division – 15%

Streets and Bridges – 12%

Lisa Cipriano, Director of Budget and Evaluation, said, “The annual challenge in developing the capital plan is how to support our commitment to effectively manage the city’s borrowing capacity to support our capital projects while limiting the annual debt payments in the Operating Budget. At the same time, we must address the city’s project needs in an evenhanded approach.”