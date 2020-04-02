Newport News Now

April 1, 2020

Today is Census Day!

Today is Census Day, a key date for the 2020 Census. So what’s so special about April 1?

When you respond to the census, you include everyone living in your home on April 1, 2020. That means today’s the big day!



If you haven’t already responded, please take the 2020 Census today. The online survey is available at www.my2020census.gov or by calling 844-330-2020. It only takes about 10 minutes to complete.



You should have received an invitation to respond in the mail with detailed information and a Census ID for completing the census online. If you don’t have your ID, you’ll be able to enter your address to access the census.



The 2020 Census will affect our city for the next 10 years, so it’s important you respond. Once you’ve completed the 2020 Census, please help us spread the word and encourage others to fill it out. This count of everyone living in the country is used to determine local funding for important services, including schools and educational programs, roads and highways, Medicaid and Medicare, supplemental programs, drawing legislative districts and more.



For more information on the 2020 Census, visit www.2020census.gov . Please respond today – you matter, be counted!

Animal Services Adjusts Response Hours

The Newport News Animal Services Division, which provides animal control for both the City of Newport News and the City of Poquoson, has modified its operating schedule. Animal Control Officers will respond to general animal control calls for service from 7:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. daily, taking emergency service calls only from 6:00 p.m. until 7:00 a.m.

Emergency service calls include the following:



Sick or injured animals.

Animal cruelties where the life of the animal is in danger or an animal has been killed.

Bites from stray animals.

Animal bites involving serious bodily injuries.

Vicious or dangerous dogs.

Police, Fire or EMS emergency assistance calls and search warrants.

Large livestock running stray.

The Animal Services Division can be reached at 757-595-7387.

Newport News Public Library Closing all Book Drops

Due to Governor Northam’s Stay at Home Order, the Newport News Public Library (NNPL) will be closing all book drops starting at 5 p.m. on Friday, April 3. Additionally, all late fines will be waived through June 10.

Although library buildings are currently closed, NNPL is still offering a variety of excellent resources online. If you haven’t already, apply for an e-Membership to gain immediate access to our online collection of books, audiobooks, movies, television shows and more!

For questions or more information, email nnlibrary@nnva.gov or visit library.nnva.gov. You can also follow the NNPL Facebook page for additional updates.