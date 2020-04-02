Newport News Now

April 2, 2020

Recovery Operation Center Re-opens to Residents April 4

The City of Newport News Recovery Operations Center, located at 520 Atkinson Way, will re-open to the public on Saturday, April 4. The hours of operation are 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Citizens may bring bagged household trash, recyclable items, electronics, yard debris, and white goods (i.e., old appliances, refrigerators, washing machines). Compost and mulch will not be available for purchase, and household hazardous waste will not be accepted at this time.

To help reduce the spread of COVID-19 to citizens and employees, residents are asked to limit spring cleaning and bulk disposal to items that must be disposed of immediately. For additional information, please call 933-2311.

Child Care Service Available forChildren of “Essential” Personnel

With the recent long-term closures of public schools, many families who work in the medical field and other essential jobs in the community must find child care for their children. Governor Northam has called for communities to work together to ensure access to child care for all essential employees, including those who work in fields such as medical, local and state government, criminal justice, first responders, human services, basic community services, transportation, child care, and food/ pharmaceutical supply. Child care services for these essential personnel are the priority, while all families are asked to keep their children home if they can.



A number of child care centers are currently open and ready to enroll children of essential personnel. Child Care Aware of Virginia has the most up-to-date information about the child care options in the region. Essential employees in need of child care can call 1-866-KIDS TLC (1-866-543-7852) for assistance. If you would like to speak with a Smart Beginnings Virginia Peninsula representative, please call 757-240-2731 and press 1.