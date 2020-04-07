Newport News Now

April 6, 2020

Coronavirus Update from the Virginia Peninsula Foodbank

During times of crisis, the Foodbank plays an important role in meeting community needs. In response to the coronavirus, the Virginia Peninsula Foodbank has been working to provide food to people who might otherwise go hungry.



The Foodbank’s Mobile Food Pantry Program is distributing food in high-traffic spots across the peninsula and they are working with partner agencies to ensure people receive the food they desperately need. The team from the Foodbank’s Culinary Training Program is preparing breakfast and lunch grab-and-go bags for children throughout our local area. The Foodbank has also hosted several large-scale public food distribution events to help individuals and families struggling to locate healthy meals. During a distribution event in Newport News last week, they provided food to support 500 households.



If you are struggling to get the food you and your family need, please visit the Get Help page on the Foodbank’s website to locate a mobile food pantry or partner agency that can help. Please call prior to visiting to confirm hours of operation, as distribution plans change quickly and without much notice.



Due to the increased demand for food in grocery stores, the Foodbank has seen a significant decrease in food pick-ups and store donations, which means personal donations are even more important. You can still drop food donations off at their Hampton headquarters at 2401 Aluminum Avenue. All donations are quarantined for 72 hours before they are available to be distributed. You can make a monetary donation to help purchase truckloads of supplies, donate through YouGiveGoods or purchase through online retailers to ship items directly to the Foodbank’s doors. For additional information on any of these options, you can contact Tracy Hansbrough at thansbrough@hrfoodbank.org.

Visit the NNGreen Facebook Page for Activities from Regional Organizations

Are you looking for activities and ideas while you’re teaching at home? Check out the NNGreen Facebook page for daily environmental education activities and lessons for all ages.Many museums and organizations now offer virtual tours and fun activities, and the NN Green Team is collecting these ideas and sharing them on their page. You don’t have to check multiple pages for the best activities and resources, just visit NNGreen. Post include how to make an origami snake from the VA Master Naturalist Peninsula Chapter, tips from the Virginia Living Museum on how to make a bird feeder and an indoor scavenger hunt from The Mariners’ Museum. They even have information on the Chesapeake Bay Foundation’s annual Photo Contest.

Studies have shown outdoor experiences help students increase their understanding of their natural and human communities, which leads to a sense of place. Use these teaching tools to get outside and explore, even if it’s your own backyard!