Newport News Now

April 7, 2020

All Aboard for Rail Ale

The Lee Hall Train Station Foundation’s 2020 National Train Day Celebration scheduled for May 9 was canceled, but there is still a trainload of fun to be had! The Foundation is auctioning one of the raffle prizes- a case of specially brewed Lee Hall Depot Rail Ale.

The case includes 24, 10-ounce bottles of fine honey wheat ale. Proceeds will benefit artifact purchases to outfit the station’s period rooms and interpretive exhibits. Once the Governor’s Stay at Home order has been lifted, the winner will have the box personally delivered by none other than Miss Chessie.

Bidding started at $100 and will continue through 3 p.m. on Saturday, May 12. You may bid by phone at 757-525-7372 or by email at mkayaselcuk@nnva.gov.







Tips and Tricks: Bulk Waste Collection and Disposal﻿

We know you have lots of time on your hands right now and it seems like the perfect time to clean out your closets or garage and do that yard work you have been putting off. But please keep the bulk waste collection policies in mind so that we can pick up everyone’s bulk in your area.

The amount of bulk debris set out curbside for collection is limited to 6 cubic yards, or about what would fit in the back of a pickup truck. Anything that can fit in your green garbage container, whether bulk items or yard waste, should be placed in the container and not on the curb. No bagged garbage of any kind should be place curbside with the exception of clear bags of yard debris. Any limbs must be less than 6 feet in length and no more than 6 inches in diameter. Items with glass in it are also not to be put curbside, and neither are household chemicals, paint or tires. Woody waste (i.e., yard waste, tree limbs, brush, etc.) should be separated from other bulk materials, and please be sure to place all items away from vehicles, poles, mail boxes and other obstructions. Household appliances or “white goods,” including refrigerators, washing machines, dryers, ovens, etc., are collected by appointment only by calling 757-933-2311.

In our continued effort to slow the spread of coronavirus, we ask that you not approach the driver operating the claw to pick up your trash as this puts both of you at risk and prohibits the operators from doing their job. Drivers will do their best to get all bulk from the curb but please understand that if it cannot be picked up by the claw or falls out of the claw, drivers will not be picking it up to avoid any contact with your items. Items that may be too small for the claw to pick up should be placed in your green garbage container and if anything is left behind after your collection, please kindly put it in your trash container.

As a reminder, the Recovery Operations Center at 520 Atkinson Way has re-opened to the public with operating hours of 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday. Residents who pay a Solid Waste Fee can bring bagged trash and yard debris for disposal, and all Newport News residents can bring recycling and white goods.

For more information on bulk waste collection, visit the Public Works website.