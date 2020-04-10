Newport News Now

April 9, 2020

Governor Plans to Postpone Upcoming Elections

Yesterday in an effort to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, Governor Northam announced plans to postpone the May General Elections and the June primary. He has requested the General Assembly move elections scheduled for May 5, which includes the Newport News elections for City Council and School Board, to the November 3 General Election. Governor Northam also exercised his authority under the Code of Virginia to move the June primary elections from June 9 to June 23.

Moving the May 5 elections requires action by the General Assembly, and the Governor’s proposal includes:



There will be one ballot in November.

Voters who are qualified in November will be able to vote in November. An individual who was not qualified in May but is qualified in November will be able to vote.

All absentee ballots already cast will be discarded. Virginians will have an opportunity to vote for local elected officials in November.

Those officials whose terms are to expire as of June 30, 2020 will continue in office until their successors have been elected on November 3, 2020 and have been qualified to serve.

Coronavirus Update from the Boys & Girls Clubs

Organization serving meals and offering virtual programming to support youth

To support young people in the community, the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Virginia Peninsula (BGCVP) is providing grab-and-go dinners to youth ages 18 and under at eight Newport News and Hampton Clubs. The meals are available Monday through Friday as part of BGCVP’s Eat SMART program, a Summer Food Service Program initiative through the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Meals are provided to youth regardless of membership.

Last week, over 350 meals were distributed daily and the BGCVP plans to provide 700 meals next week to meet the community need. Grab-and-go dinners are available for pick-up from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. each weekday at the following BGCVP locations:



Aqueduct, 13244 Aqueduct Dr, Newport News

Citizens, 1815 Shell Rd, Hampton

Crossroads Village, 12749 Nettles Dr, Newport News

Greater Hampton Roads, 629 Hampton Ave, Newport News

Marshall Courts, 3301 Marshall Ave, Newport News

Peninsula, 429 Thorncliff Dr, Newport News

Pinedale Manor, 705 Adams Dr, Newport News

Tyler Avenue, 95 N. Tyler Ave, Newport News

BGCVP is also providing virtual programming on their Facebook and Instagram pages to keep youth engaged and entertained while school is out. Each day focuses on one of the Clubs’ five core programming areas – Education, Leadership & Service, Health & Wellness, Sports & Recreation, and the Arts. All youth are encouraged to participate, including those who are not members.

The BGCVP hopes to provide breakfast in the upcoming weeks and anticipates serving more young people when restrictions from the coronavirus are lifted and clubs re-open. To learn more about Boys & Girls Clubs of the Virginia Peninsula or to make a donation and ensure young people have the food and services they need to succeed, visit www.bagclub.com.