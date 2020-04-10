Newport News Now

April 10, 2020

NNPD ACCEPTS K-9 DONATED IN OFFICER THYNE’S MEMORY

Following the line of duty death of Officer Katie Thyne on January 23, American K-9 Interdiction, LLC (AK9I) reached out the Newport News Police Department (NNPD) and wanted to honor Officer Thyne’s memory by donating a 10-month-old black lab to the Newport News Police K-9 Unit. Knowing that Officer Thyne was a huge Boston Redsox fan, it’s only fitting that the dog be named Fenway! Fenway will undergo training and join the department and serve as a Narcotics Detection K-9.

Recently, the K-9 Unit held tryouts for two open K-9 positions. Ten people tried out for the two coveted spots and early last week it was announced that Master Police Officer Brittany Lewis and Master Police Officer Wilbur O’Berry earned the two open positions. MPO Lewis has been with the NNPD for almost 10 years and most recently served in the Recruiting Division. MPO O’Berry joined the NNPD in April 2007 and was most recently assigned to the Training Division.

MPO Lewis and K-9 Fenway will begin their training soon and updates will be posted on the Newport News Police K-9 Unit Facebook page.

Online Applications Available for the 2020 Newport News Fall Festival

Artisan, Marketplace, Heritage, and Food area vendors eligible to apply

The 47th Newport News Fall Festival, to be held at Newport News Park on October 3 and 4, is now accepting online applications for the Artisan, Marketplace, Heritage and Food areas.

The Artisan area shows the highest level of handmade crafts and art of original design by the artist—these are craft items that are unlikely to ever be mass-produced because of the artistry, skill and techniques involved with producing the one-of-a-kind items. Artisans compete for cash awards. For more information or to apply, click here.

The Marketplace area features a variety of handmade items. Unlike the Artisan area, these items are not typically one-of-a-kind or intricately crafted, but are designed more for mass appeal and function. Marketplace vendors do not compete for prizes. For more information or to apply, click here.

Heritage exhibitors must demonstrate (if applicable) and/or display traditional crafts or trades. All crafts must be traditionally handcrafted, of original design, and constructed with natural materials. Heritage exhibitors will be required to educate the public on their craft or trade and provide hands-on demonstrations. Heritage exhibitors compete for cash awards. For more information or to apply, click here.

Food vendors who prepare and serve items on site can also now apply online.

The Newport News Fall Festival offers 25,000 annual attendees over 150 skilled artisan and craft vendors, as well as live stage entertainment, free children’s activities, a pumpkin patch, outdoor adventures, food vendors, a craft beer area and more. Parking is $5.00 per car and general admission is free. For more information call 757-926-1400 or visit nnparks.com.