Newport News Now

April 13, 2020

City Council to Hold Electronic Meeting

Citizen comments accepted via phone, email, website and regular mail

The Newport News City Council meeting scheduled for 7 p.m. on Tuesday, April 14 is being held electronically. There is no afternoon work session, and the City Manager’s proposed operating budget for next fiscal year is being presented at the evening meeting. The entire meeting agenda is available online.

As always, citizens will be able to view the meeting in real time on the city’s TV channel NNTV (Cox 48/Verizon 19), on the city’s website at www.nnva.gov/nntv, and through Facebook Live at www.facebook.com/NewportNewsTV. For this electronic meeting, citizens can submit comments on the scheduled public hearings, including next year’s proposed budget, through any of the following methods.



Emailing council@nnva.gov

Leaving a voicemail at (757) 926-3679

Submitting comments via the website

Mailing comments to: City Council, 2400 Washington Avenue, Newport News, VA 23607

The public comment period will be open from 7 p.m. on Tuesday, April 14 through 7 p.m. on Tuesday, April 28.

Celebrating National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week

It is National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week, a time to recognize and honor public safety telecommunicators, also known as dispatchers. Dispatchers are the first, first responders, and the voice and ears that are so critical in the world of public safety. Each day, they deal with stressful, challenging, heartwarming, heartbreaking and rewarding calls. Regardless of what happens on one call, they must reset and be prepared for the unknowns that come next. Their job is to be the calm voice on the line on a caller’s worst day while getting the details that keep law enforcement, emergency medical services personnel and firefighters as safe as possible.



And that’s just the phone calls. While they are taking calls, they are also on the radio, sharing vital information. They’re checking on units in the field, giving road information to officers, constantly updating responders on the caller’s status, calling for more help the second they need it, contacting outside agencies to request help or let them know what might be coming their way, and so much more.



As our community fights the coronavirus, Newport News telecommunicators are supporting other first responders every step of the way. They’ve implemented additional procedures and are now screening all 911 calls for COVID-19.



Dispatchers never know what challenges they’ll experience when they put on their headset, but they know they are the “thin gold line that holds the red, white and blue together.” Please think of everyone in this circle of safety during National Telecommunicators Week and beyond. To learn more about the dynamic and dedicated team in the Newport News Emergency Communications Center, visit their Facebook page.