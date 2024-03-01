Newport News Now 2-28-2024

One City Marathon Weekend is Here!

The 10th Annual Newport News One City Marathon Weekend, presented by Newport News Shipbuilding, takes place this Saturday and Sunday with races, celebrations, and activities for everyone! Come cheer on the record number of runners from 36 states, Canada, and Mexico!

﻿Wed., Feb. 28

1 p.m. Learn how Riverside, the marathon’s official health and wellness sponsor, assists athletes suffering from runner’s knee on NNTV (Cox Ch. 48 / Verizon Ch. 19) and the One City Marathon Facebook page

Thurs, Feb. 29

4-9 p.m. One City Marathon Kick Off Bash at Coastal Brewery, The Yard District

Sat., March 2

8 a.m. Sentara Health Plans Maritime 5K, City Center

Ferguson Nautical Mile Fun Run, City Center 8 a.m.-noon One City Celebration, Tradition Brewing Company, City Center

Sun., March 3

7 a.m . One City Marathon, Newport News Park

BayPort Credit Union Half Marathon, Menchville High School 8 a.m.-2:30 p.m. One City Celebration, Coastal Fermentory, The Yard District

For complete information about races and activities, including street closures, please visit www.onecitymarathon.com. See you at the finish line in front of City Hall and the Victory Arch on Sunday!

City Council Actions

Approved the use of State of Good Repair Grant Program Project Funds in the amount of $1,500,000 for two Milling, Paving, and Concrete Repair Projects on Warwick Boulevard, from 13193 Warwick Boulevard to 14260 Warwick Boulevard.

Adopted a resolution authorizing the commemorative naming of a portion of a public right-of-way known as 16th Street from Wickham Avenue to Walnut Avenue as Allen Iverson Way.

Appropriations

Commonwealth’s Attorney Office – 2024 Operation Cease Fire Grant ($429,999) – City Council approved a resolution to appropriate $429,999 to hire two (2) new full-time employees – one (1) Senior Trial Attorney and one (1) Senior Victim Witness Advocate.

Department of Development – Menchville Marina ($4,798,116) – City Council approved a resolution for the appropriation of $4,798,116 to be used for the completion of a dock, shoreline stabilization, restroom, and site improvements at Menchville Marina.

On-demand viewing of last night’s entire City Council meeting is available at www.nnva.gov/nntv.

Next Regular Meeting is 7 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 27. Council meetings are shown live on NNTV (Cox 48/Verizon 19) and streamed at www.nnva.gov/nntv and on NNTV’s Facebook page. View full meeting agendas, watch past meetings, and more on the city’s Public Meetings Portal.