Newport News Now 2-8-2024

Deep Creek Navigation Channel Dredging Project

Starts Next Week

In partnership with the City of Newport News, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Norfolk District has set a date to begin dredging the Deep Creek Navigation Channel. Dredging is expected to begin in the entrance channel on Feb. 15, with completion expected by mid-June.

The Deep Creek Channel is a federal shallow draft navigation project that supports commercial and recreational activity to and from Deep Creek Harbor from the James River. The entrance of the Deep Creek Navigation Channel begins in the James River and continues upstream into the Deep Creek tributary in Newport News.

This project consists of an entrance channel authorized to 8 feet deep and 100 feet wide, extending from the James River for approximately 9,000 feet to the harbor; and a harbor 8 feet deep, 400-740 feet wide and 1,940 feet long, totaling about 20 acres in area. Approximately 130,000 cubic yards of dredged material is expected to be removed and deposited at the Craney Island Dredged Material Management Area located in Portsmouth.

This project may result in limited boating access and general increased nautical traffic due to the contractor using the necessary equipment to collect and transport the dredged material. It may also impact some piers and docks within the harbor, which may require temporary access restrictions as the dredging work passes those areas.

Sentara and Point 2 Host Marathon Monday

Another Marathon Monday is coming up! As part of the 10th Annual One City Marathon, the City of Newport News and FlatOut Events are offering FUN and FREE wellness and education activities for the whole family.

This Monday, Feb. 12, from 4:30-5:30 p.m., visit one of the local Point 2 Running Company stores at 12080 Jefferson Ave. in Newport News, or 741 Eden Way N. in Chesapeake to find your perfect shoe.

Sentara’s Therapy Center-Greenbrier and Point 2 Running Company are offering free gait analyses and information on ways to overcome common foot and ankle injuries. Runners and walkers come in all shapes and sizes, so it’s worth discovering your personalized footwear. Experience this custom-fitting process to find the perfect shoe and program for you!

One lucky Marathon Monday registrant will win a FREE entry for a 2025 One City Marathon weekend event of their choice.

Whether you’re on the Southside or on the Peninsula, stick around for a fun

run at 6 p.m.!