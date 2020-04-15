Newport News Now

April 14, 2020

Department of Codes Compliance Serving Citizens Online

The Newport News Department of Codes Compliance continues to serve citizens and businesses while observing safety precautions to minimize the risk of exposure to COVID-19. Those in need of permits for residential electrical, plumbing, mechanical and fuel gas can apply online through the Citizen Self Service portal. Applicants are required to register on the portal in order to apply, but the site will guide you through the registration process. Other applications can be downloaded from the Codes Compliance website, completed in PDF format, and emailed to codesclerical@nnva.gov.



The department is observing social distancing practices and property maintenance enforcement efforts are limited to responding to imminent hazards. These calls should be directed to the city’s 311 center at 757-933-2311. For more information, visit the department’s website at www.nnva.gov/codes.

NNPS Offers Office Hours Starting April 15 and Expands Mobile Meal Service Sites

Newport News Public Schools (NNPS) is working to stay connected to students and their families. Currently NNPS’ Child Nutrition Services Department provides lunch and a breakfast snack for the next day for students. Families can pick up the meals in a drive thru lane without getting out of the car. There are numerous meal sites spread throughout the city and, starting today, mobile meal sites will be offered at the following locations:



Courthouse Way Community Center, 14302 Old Courthouse Way

Kate’s Trace Apartment community, 600 Kate’s Trace Circle near the cul-de-sac from 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. only

James River Flats apartment community, 400 Shelter Circle near the rental office from 12:20 p.m. to 1 p.m. only

Visit the NNPS website for a complete list of meals-to-go sites.



Beginning Wednesday, April 15, all schools will have office hours every Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Parents will be able to pick up medications and other essential items, and register and withdraw their children by appointment only. Parents may request an appointment by visiting the “contact us” link at the top of the school’s webpage or by calling the school and leaving a message. A school administrator or office professional will contact the parent to set up an appointment time. Parents are asked to bring a photo ID to their scheduled appointment and should avoid coming to the school if they are ill.​



For all updates on Newport News Public Schools, visit www.nnschools.org or their Facebook page.

Cox’s Living 757 Presents Mayors’ Town Hall

The coronavirus affects every community, regardless of city or county lines. To highlight the way municipalities are working together to keep residents safe, Cox hosted a special Living 757 segment: 757 Mayors’ Town Hall on Coronavirus.

During this regional update, Mayors from across the 757 shared information that’s useful to every person, no matter where they live. Topics included ways cities have adapted to the coronavirus, suggestions for people who rely on public transportation, how to safely support local businesses and much more. Leadership from Sentara also discussed how hospitals are caring for people.



Mayor McKinley Price provided suggestions on how to deal with the isolation that comes from staying at home and shared what our city is doing to protect essential workers.



You can view the segment online and Mayor Price’s segment begins at 13:28.