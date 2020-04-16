Newport News Now

April 15, 2020

City Manager Releases FY 2021 Recommended Budget

No tax rate changes; full funding of schools request

The recommended operating budget for the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2020 and ending June 30, 2021 was presented to City Council at its meeting last night. The total FY 2021 budget recommended by City Manager Cindy Rohlf is $936,221,578, which is 4.1% higher than the current year’s budget. This recommended budget has been in development since September 2019, and carefully aligns with the city’s Strategic Priorities: People, Places, and Government. The fundamental focus of the FY 2021 recommended budget is on People, including the four goals and objectives: Health, Safety and Well-being; Education and Learning; Opportunity and Economic Prosperity; and Fun, Entertainment, and Culture. Funding is also included to support the Places and Government priorities.

It is important to recognize and acknowledge that the outlook for the FY 2021 Operating Budget will be greatly impacted by the current COVID-19 pandemic. The recommended budget primarily relates to the economic conditions forecasted prior to this pandemic. Unfortunately, it is too soon at this point to accurately reflect the pandemic’s impact on next fiscal year’s revenues and expenditures. As the financial implications develop over time, the City Manager and staff will work to retain the fundamental aspects of this People focused budget and proposed new programs and positions are anticipated to be held until the effects of the pandemic are better known.

Real estate assessed values are expected to grow across all property classifications – residential, commercial, industrial, and apartment/condominium – with an overall projected increase of 3.88%. Personal Property Tax revenue and Sales and Meal Tax revenues are also anticipated to have an increase in collections.

There are no real estate tax rate changes recommended for FY 2021, with the rate remaining at $1.22 per one hundred dollars of assessed value. Higher expenditures for the upcoming fiscal year, primarily driven by state or federal mandates as well as healthcare and salary increases, make user fee increases unavoidable for the Stormwater Management Fund. The recommended monthly increase for this fee of $0.40 means an average household will pay $4.80 more a year.

The proposed budget maintains the services that citizens expect from the city of Newport News and no services will be eliminated. The largest single funding component of the total annual operating budget is for education. The total recommended city contribution to the School Division is $121,446,433 to support daily operations and debt payments on School capital projects. This is an increase of $2.5 million dollars (or 2.3%) and fully funds the School Division’s request for the upcoming fiscal year.

Other items in the FY 2021 recommended budget include: a general wage increase of 2.5% for employees, with a minimum annual increase of $1,000; higher health insurance premium costs; increased General Fund support for the city’s debt payments; 18 new positions across departments; and funding for new programs to address citizens with mental health crises, family violence and abuse, and upkeep and maintenance of the city’s major thoroughfares.

The presentation of the recommended budget to Council can be viewed online, and the budget documents are available on the Budget Department’s website. Citizens can submit comments on the recommended budget to City Council until 7 p.m. on Tuesday, April 28 using any of the following methods.



Emailing council@nnva.gov

Leaving a voicemail at 757-926-3679

Submitting comments via the website

Mailing comments to: City Council, 2400 Washington Avenue, Newport News, VA 23607

NOTE: Due to the coronavirus pandemic, yesterday’s City Council meeting was held electronically in accordance with the Virginia Freedom of Information Act.

Lease for Fire Admin and Fire Marshal Office SpaceCity Council approved the lease of space in City Center to relocate Fire Administration and the Fire Marshal’s Office in order for those related functions to be closer together. Fire Admin is currently located in the Police Department’s South Precinct building and the Fire Marshal’s Office is temporarily located in Waterworks space in City Center. The new space – Buildings 5 & 6 at 610 Thimble Shoals Boulevard – provides adequate space for both offices and has a total of 16,746 square feet, including a Community Room, sufficient parking for oversized vehicles and a large several-bay garage. The rent is $11.00 per square foot with a 2% escalation, and the lease is for five years with two one-year renewal options.

Appropriations

Additional Street and Highway Maintenance Revenue ($25,041) – The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) annually funds local street and highway maintenance programs based on the number of qualified lane miles within a city. The State has notified the city that the original estimate for the FY 2020 Street/Highway Maintenance Funds will be increased. The unanticipated increase is estimated at $25,041 over the current budget amount of $17,510,921. The total to be collected from the State in FY 2020 for street maintenance is $17,535,962. This extra State funding will allow for additional residential reconstruction/resurfacing on those roads considered to be of greatest need.

New Fire Station Design ($536,000) – These funds are for the design of a permanent Fire Station located at Turnberry and McManus boulevards. This structure will replace the temporary Fire Station 11 located on leased property at Newport News/Williamsburg International Airport. The current Fire Station 11 was established to serve an under-served area of the City along the Richneck/Colony Pines corridor. This project is identified in the Public Buildings category of the Capital Improvements Plan.

Choice Neighborhoods Initiative ($2,000,000) – As part of the Community Development category of the Capital Improvements Plan, these funds will support ongoing and future redevelopment activities being made in connection with the implementation of the Transformation Plan for the Marshall-Ridley Choice Neighborhood. Redevelopment activities include strategic property acquisitions, neighborhood and housing infrastructure investments, and advancement of Critical Community Improvements in alignment with the Transformation Plan and the Choice Neighborhoods Implementation Grant.

On-demand viewing of last night’s entire City Council meeting is available at www.nnva.gov/nntv.

Next Regular Meeting is 7 p.m., Tuesday, April 28, and may also be held electronically. Council meetings are shown live on NNTV (Cox 48/Verizon 19), and streamed online at www.nnva.gov/nntv and on NNTV’s Facebook page. View full meeting agendas, watch past meetings and more on the city’s Public Meetings Portal.