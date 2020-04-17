Newport News Now

April 16, 2020

By the City of Newport News, VA

Coronavirus: Keeping You Informed

Updates from Governor NorthamDuring his press conference yesterday, Governor Northam extended the closure of non-essential businesses to May 8. This is an extension of Executive Order 53, which was originally signed on March 24. This order bans crowds of more than 10 people, closes recreation, entertainment, and personal care businesses, and limits restaurants to offering tak eout and delivery services only. Social distancing is working according to data and models provided to the state, but it is too early to relax restrictions that are helping to keep everyone safe.

Governor Northam also announced an additional $70 million in Child Care and Development Block Grant (CCDBG) funding through the federal CARES Act to increase the availability of child care services for essential personnel and support child care centers. Additional information can be found on the Governor’s website.

Updates from Newport News

The Newport News Department of Development and Economic Development Authority are committed to supporting businesses. You can visit their website for a comprehensive list of local, state and federal resources available to businesses.

All city special events through the month of June have been canceled. This includes King-Lincoln Park Day (scheduled for June 6) and Third Thursdays Live (scheduled for June 18).

Newport News Public Library is hosting virtual story times in English and Spanish, as well as book discussions and teen activities, on their Facebook page.

Newport News Fire Department Seeking Job Applicants

Hiring process open now through May 24

he Newport News Fire Department (NNFD) application period for the next hiring process is open until May 24. The NNFD is comprised of dual-role personnel Firefighter/Medics who rotate their emergency response duties between ambulance and fire apparatus. Due to their dual-role responsibilities, recruits are required to successfully graduate from two separate structured training programs in both fire and emergency medical services.

Recruits are hired as full time City of Newport News employees at the start of the program. At a glance, employment with the City of Newport News Fire Department currently offers:



$42,000 base salary with adjustments for certifications, skills and experience

+ $2,000 per year for EMT-I

+ $5,000 per year for Paramedic

+ $600 or $1,000/year (at hire) for approved associate/bachelor’s degree

25-year retirement program (VRS)

Health, dental & vision insurance

Life insurance for you & family

Paid vacation & sick leave

Tuition reimbursement

Reimbursable gym memberships

Career advancement opportunities

Upon completion of Fire and EMS programs, Firefighter/Medics average ten working days per month (24-hour rotating shifts). To find the application or for more information about the selection process, visit the Firefighter/Medic Recruitment website or contact Fire Training at 757-969-1800 or recruiter@nnva.gov.