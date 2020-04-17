Newport News Now

April 17, 2020

The CARES Act: Providing Relief to Individuals and Families

IRS warns of scammers

The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act was signed into law to provide relief to individuals and families who are struggling as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. This stimulus payment provides most Americans making $75,000 or less a one-time payment of $1,200 per adult, plus $500 per dependent child under the age of 17. If you filed taxes in 2018 or 2019, or receive Social Security, Railroad Retirement or SSDI benefits, the IRS will automatically deposit your payment or send it in the mail. For more information on these economic impact payments, visit the IRS coronavirus website. If you did not file in 2018 or 2019, the IRS has an online portal where you can provide basic information to receive your stimulus payment.

The Virginia Coronavirus Fraud Task Force and Internal Revenue Service-Criminal Investigations (IRS-CI) are warning taxpayers to be alert about possible scams relating to COVID-19 economic impact payments. Scammers may try to get you to sign over your check to them or get you to “verify” your filing information in order to steal your money. Your personal information could then be used to file false tax returns in an identity theft scheme. Because of this, everyone receiving a COVID-19 economic impact payment is at risk. The IRS offers the following information and tips to spot a scam.



The IRS will NOT call and ask you to verify your payment details. Do NOT give your bank account, debit account, or PayPal account information to anyone – even if someone claims it’s necessary to get your check. It’s a scam.

If you receive a call, do NOT engage with scammers, even if you want to tell them that you know it’s a scam. Just hang up.

If you receive texts or emails claiming that you can get your money faster by sending personal identifying information or clicking on links, delete these texts and emails. Do NOT click on any links in those texts or emails.

Reports are swirling about bogus checks. If you receive a “check” in the mail now, it’s a scam. It will take the Treasury a few more weeks to mail out the COVID-19 economic impact payments. If you receive a “check” for an odd amount (especially one with cents), or a check that requires you to verify the check online or by calling a number, it’s a scam.

Remember, the federal government will not ask you to pay anything up front to get a legitimate benefit. No fees. No charges. Anyone who asks for an up-front payment for a promised benefit is a scammer.

Free Registration for Summer Theater Camp at Downing-Gross

Does your kiddo have a knack for drama? Let your children channel their inner Broadway star with Shrek The Musical, JR. Summer Theater Camp at the Downing-Gross Cultural Arts Center. Youth ages 6-18 can attend this five-week camp and tune their skills in art, music and literacy- all while learning the inner workings of theater production. Auditions, training and loads of summer fun culminate in three stage performances held in the renowned Ella Fitzgerald Theater.

Camp begins Monday, June 29 and runs through Friday, July 31 from· 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Participants will perform Shrek the Musical JR. on Friday, July 31 and Saturday August 1,(one show Friday and two shows on Saturday).The cost for camp is $400 per child for Newport News residents and $425 per child for non-residents (weekly payment options are available). Participants must bring their own lunch but midday snacks will be provided. Camp t-shirts will also be provided to participants.Auditions are not required for acceptance into the camp. During the camp, auditions will be held to assign roles. Participants can register free until June 1, after June 1, there will be a $25 registration fee. To register and learn more, visit the Downing-Gross Cultural Arts Center website.

*This program is tentative dependent on the status of the current pandemic.*