Newport News Now

Newport News Public Schools launched its Virtual Learning Academy (VLA) last fall for high school students. The VLA goes beyond remote pandemic learning and is for 9th – 12th grade students who thrive in a virtual learning environment. High school courses in the VLA are a blend of synchronous (live) and asynchronous (independent) instruction led by NNPS teachers, and included English, math, science, history, electives and honors and Advanced Placement courses. The State Corporation Commission in 2020 announced a new overlay area code (948) for the Hampton Roads region that will start being issued to new phone lines later this year. In preparation for the region having two area codes, the SCC recommended last fall that Hampton Roads residents start dialing phone numbers using all 10 digits. Once new phone lines are issued with the new area code, 10 digits dialing will be required. Current 757 phone numbers will not change and will remain 757 numbers. For more information, please visit the SCC’s website.

Our community was left reeling after shootings at local high schools and other incidents in the city. Gun violence is a national issue, not just locally, and Newport News is addressing the problem head-on. In recent years, the city has invested $9 million in youth and gang violence prevention initiatives. Additionally, the city received two grants last year from the Virginia Department of Criminal Justice Services. The first is a $25,000 Youth and Gang Violence Community Assessment grant to conduct a comprehensive Gun Violence Community assessment based on the Cure Violence Model. This assessment will provide City Council and administration with important data that will help us develop successful gun violence intervention and prevention programs. The second one is a $500,000 grant, $125,000 of which will be distributed to qualified community-based organizations that present solutions to reduce gun violence by keeping youth and young adults from entering or reentering the cycle of violence. We are working with the Center for Crime, Equity, and Justice Research and Policy at Christopher Newport University to compile the community assessment and develop the Gun Violence Intervention Grant Program initiative.