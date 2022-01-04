Newport News Now

We’ve all been watching the number of COVID positive cases rise recently. While the numbers are concerning, it is important to remember that vaccines are keeping people safe, even as the Omicron variant surges. Data shows that nearly everyone going to the hospital with COVID is unvaccinated. If you are not vaccinated, now is the time to roll up your sleeve and get one. If you have been putting off getting a booster, make an appointment today. Millions of people in the United States have received COVID-19 vaccines under the most intense safety monitoring in U.S. history. Vaccines are safe and effective at preventing hospitalization, death, and serious illness, as well as spreading the virus. I am fully vaccinated and boosted, as is my family, including my 102 year-old mother. I believe so strongly in the vaccines, I volunteered to administer them at clinics throughout the city last year, including ones for Newport News Public School students. The benefits of the COVID-19 vaccines outweigh the known and potential risks. There is also frustration in the community about the lack of available COVID tests. Additional tests are becoming available at pharmacies and stores daily and the federal government is in the process of making more than 500 million free at-home tests available hopefully later this month. In the meantime, you can visit the Virginia Department of Health’s website for a list of COVID-19 Testing Sites. We are about to pass the two year mark of the pandemic, something I never thought we would witness. Some experts are now saying that COVID-19 will become endemic, meaning that the pandemic will not end with the virus disappearing. Instead, the optimistic view is that enough people will gain immune protection from vaccines and natural infection, which will cause less transmission and fewer COVID-19-related hospitalizations and deaths, even as the virus continues to circulate. Instead of focusing on getting “back to normal,” I think it’s important that we begin to consider this our new normal. This means we adjust to keep ourselves and those we love safe. Vaccines are saving lives. Please get a vaccine and booster. Get your children over age five vaccinated to make it safer for them to be in school and around others. Talk to your unvaccinated family and friends and encourage them to get the shot. Wear a mask when you are around other people, especially if you don’t know whether they have been vaccinated. We have worked hard over the past two years and must continue to do all we can to fight COVID-19. Get your vaccine or booster today!