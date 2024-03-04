Newport News Now 3-4-2024

10th Marathon Weekend in the Books

Congratulations to all the runners who participated in the 10th Anniversary of The Newport News One City Marathon Weekend.

A record number of 3,043 runners ages 5 to 75 came to Newport News from 36 states, Washington D.C., Canada, and Mexico. Marathon winners were Max Greczyn and Lauren Hite; half marathon winners were Dylan Gearinger and Allison Kelley; and there were two course records set at the 5K by Dylan Gearinger and Hannah Betman. Check out all race results and photos from the weekend online.

The Marathon Monday health and wellness series running up to race weekend welcomed a record 237 registrants. Valor Foy Jones participated in all 10 community events and completed the Carrier Challenge over the weekend (5K + full marathon). Congratulations Valor, you’ve won a free entry to any race of your choice next year!

Thank you to all our sponsors for making the 10th Anniversary the best One City yet! We couldn’t do it without you.

Virginia’s 2024 Presidential Primary is tomorrow, Tuesday, March 5. Known as “Super Tuesday,” this is when 15 states and one territory (American Samoa) vote.

The Constitution of Virginia requires that voters be registered in the precinct in which they live in order to be qualified to vote. Virginia allows same-day registration, meaning eligible voters can register at any time, up to and including Election Day, but same-day registrants will be required to vote with a provisional ballot. Registered voters are eligible to vote in either the Democratic or Republican primaries.

Election Day hours are from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. at every polling place in Virginia. If you are in line at 7 p.m., you are still able to vote; do not get out of line.

Register to vote, update your current Virginia voter registration, apply to vote absentee by mail, or view your polling place, election district, absentee ballot status, and voting in the Virginia Department of Elections Citizen Portal.

Warwick / Oriana Intersection Improvements

Public Hearing Announcement

The City of Newport News Department of Engineering will be reconfiguring the intersection of Oriana Road and Warwick Boulevard by eliminating the east/west through movement, meaning that vehicles on Oriana Road must turn right on Warwick Boulevard. The project will also include installing pedestrian pushbuttons.

A PUBLIC HEARING will be held on Wednesday, April 3, 5:30-7:30 p.m., at the Virgil I. Grissom Library located at 366 DeShazor Drive. Public written and oral comments are welcome.

Citizens may review maps, drawings, and other information concerning the proposal at the meeting or at the Newport News City Hall, Department of Engineering, 7th Floor, 2400 Washington Avenue.

Requests for information should reference “Warwick Boulevard and Oriana Road Intersection Improvements.” Visit the project web page or call 757-933-2311 for more information.