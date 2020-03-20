Newport News Now

FRIDAY. MARCH 20. 2020

Coronavirus: Information is Critical

As the coronavirus (COVID-19) spreads, concerns and questions increase. It is important that you have access to accurate and timely information. We’ve seen rumors on social media and, thankfully, people have called 311 to verify city information that has been posted. Below are ways you can access information.

Health-Related QuestionsThe Peninsula Health District created a COVID-19 Hotline. Contact them at 757-594-7069 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., 7 days a week. You can also visit their website for up-to-date information.

Newport News/General QuestionsThe city’s 311 Call Center is open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. You can reach them at 757-933-2311, 311@nnva.gov or www.nnva.gov/311.

City Website and Social Media PagesWe created a COVID-19 website, www.nnva.gov/coronavirus, where we are posting daily updates on city information and closures. You can also visit our social media pages where we are posting and sharing information.

Other Useful Websites

A fun reminder as we head into the weekend: You can apply for an e-Membership with Newport News Public Library and receive immediate access to their online collection of eBooks, digital audiobooks, online courses, streaming movies, TV and music.

Tuesday’s City Council Meeting Canceled; Special Electronic Meeting Monday

A special electronic meeting of the Newport News City Council will take place Monday, March 23 at 6 p.m. The purpose of the meeting is to confirm that a State of Emergency has been declared in the city and to ensure the continuity of the city’s governmental functions during the emergency. This is an electronic meeting for this purpose only; no additional business will be discussed and there will not be any comments by the public. The meeting will air live on NNTV (Cox 48/Verizon 19), and streamed online at www.nnva.gov/nntv and on NNTV’s Facebook page .

Due to the coronavirus, Tuesday’s regular meeting and work session have been canceled.

Localities Unite to Encourage Social Distancing

Earlier this week, Governor Ralph Northam announced new measures to combat the spread of COVID-19 and urged people to avoid gatherings of 10 or more people, per federal guidelines. This does not apply to essential services such as grocery stores, pharmacies, medical facilities, airports, bus and train stations and manufacturers.

Collectively, the localities on the Virginia Peninsula encourage you follow the Governor’s order and limit the number of individuals in popular gathering spots – restaurants, gyms, etc. – to no more than 10. We understand cabin fever may be starting to set in, but we urge you to limit your exposure with others. By working together and implementing social distancing today, we may reduce the incidence of this virus tomorrow.

State Survey for Small Business Owners

While the coronavirus outbreak affects all of us, it’s hitting small businesses especially hard. The Virginia Department of Small Business & Supplier Diversity is asking small business owners to respond to a survey about the impact COVID-19 is having on their business. They will use the results to identify resources and ways to support those affected.

The survey closes at 5 p.m. today, so please respond online as soon as possible.

Visit the VLM Virtually

The Virginia Living Museum (VLM) is closed through March 31, but that doesn’t mean their outreach efforts have stopped. You can visit the museum virtually all day long thanks to fun programs on social media. The schedule includes:



8 a.m., Diet of the Day – Facebook, Instagram and Twitter: Sink your teeth into what the animals eat, what their diet consists of and other animal facts

10 a.m., Awesome Animal Ambassadors – Facebook: Experience a daily encounter with a VLM animal presented by the museum’s expert staff

11 a.m., VLM Facebook Live: Watch fish and animal feedings and hear from the VLM team

12 p.m., Nature at Noon – Facebook, Instagram and Twitter: Learn about something you can find in your own backyard

2 p.m., Social Picks – Platforms vary daily: Topics most popular on social media

2:30 p.m., VLM Facebook Live: Watch fish and animal feedings and hear from the VLM team

4 p.m., VLM Mysteries – Instagram: Investigate photos and give it your best guess

6 p.m., Virginia Skies – Facebook, Instagram and Twitter: Museum staff will offer tips on what to look for in the Virginia sky and other stellar facts

8 p.m., Night Night Nature – Facebook: The VLM team will get little ones ready for bed with a story

Follow the VLM on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to participate in the fun. For more information, visit the Virginia Living Museum website at www.thevlm.org.