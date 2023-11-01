Newport News Now

Newport News Launches “Breakthrough Experiences Pass”

New tool promotes tourism and city exploration

The City of Newport News is launching the Breakthrough Experiences Pass, a new program that aims to promote tourism and engagement throughout the city.

The Newport News Breakthrough Experiences Pass is a unique opportunity for residents and visitors to get out and explore incredible opportunities throughout our charming city – and score some branded city swag in the process! This mobile-friendly passport encourages users to travel from one end of the city to the other, checking in at various locations using GPS technology.

With 20 locations to visit, the passport showcases diverse Newport News spots. Participants will visit everything from city parks and street murals to museums and historic sites, racking up points by checking in each location. And the best part? The more sites you visit, the more swag you can earn (and it’s all FREE!).

To get started, simply visit newport-news.org. Users will need to sign up by providing their name, e-mail address, and mobile phone number. A link is then sent to their mobile phone, which opens the passport and directs the user to add the button icon to their home screen, where it can be accessed at any time. There is never anything to download and no bulky apps to take up space on a user’s phone.

There is no cost to download the pass or check in at city locations. Users may choose to purchase tickets or items at stops that are part of the passport, but it is not required to receive points.

Once the user is ready to redeem their points and select city swag, they head to the Newport News Visitor Center at 13560 Jefferson Ave. in Newport News Park. After showing the pass to the Travel Counselors at the Visitor Center, participants can choose their prize based on the points they have collected.

Visit the Newport News Tourism website to sign up and discover how Newport News is a city Built on Breakthroughs! Document your adventures on social media and tag #VisitNewportNews so we can be a part of the journey.