Newport News Now

Exciting Winter Program Highlights at BCIOC

Step into the new year at the Brooks Crossing Innovation and Opportunity Center (BCIOC), your hub for community empowerment and growth! Since its launch in 2019 through a dynamic collaboration with the City of Newport News, Newport News Shipbuilding (NNS), and Old Dominion University, BCIOC has been the go-to place for free employment resources at the Opportunity Center and STEM learning at the iLab.

Opportunity Center Events:

SURGE Community Business Academy (Jan. 23, 30 & Feb. 6, 13, 20):

Seeking business support? Attend a FREE session by Black BRAND. Get hands-on training in business planning and management.

Virginia Department of Corrections Hiring Event (Jan. 25):

Learn about employment opportunities with the largest state agency in the Commonwealth.

Navigating Wealth Building (January):

Jumpstart your career with this free 6-week program! Tailored for Newport News residents, overcome setbacks, and gain immediate employment with a focus on wealth building.

Augmented Reality Welding Workshops (Feb. 21- March 14):

In this 4-week course, learn multiple welding processes, blending real-world and computer-generated images into a unique, augmented reality environment.

Faith Based Conversations – Aspiring Building Blocks in Communities (Jan. 23):

Join a luncheon discussion where faith leaders from the 23605/23607 zip codes will come together to actively involve the community in crucial aspects and initiatives related to child development.

iLab Events:

Monthly STEM activities for the whole family! Unleash creativity and learning in a fun, family-friendly environment.

Open Makerspace (Jan. 17 & Feb. 7, 21)

Twice a month, the iLab is open for community members! Explore our state-of-the-art facilities for your projects, from music recording to creating custom products and more. Registration is required.

Don’t miss these incredible opportunities to learn, create, and connect at BCIOC this winter! For more information, call 757-975-5323.

State Updates 2021 Virginia Building Codes

Effective Jan. 18, Virginia Construction Codes will change from Uniform Statewide Building Codes 2018 (USBC2018) to Uniform Statewide Building Codes 2021 (USBC2021). State building codes and regulations are monitored by the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD).

To help residents and business owners better understand the most significant code changes, the Newport News Department of Codes Compliance posted the official presentation documents on the city’s Code Data page. The 2021 changes are broken down by category and include:

Codes and regulations are adopted by the Board of Housing and Community Development and periodic amendments are utilized to update codes and incorporate new reference standards. For additional information or to learn more, visit www.dhcd.virginia.gov/codes.

Appropriations

Department of Parks & Recreation – Fiscal Year 2023 Bond Authorization: Improvement Projects ($1,175,000) – City Council approved a resolution for the appropriation of $1,175,000 for the design and construction of replacement floating docks at the Newport News Park Lee Hall Fishing Area and Campsite Location and for the installation of an ADA accessible kayak launch.

– Fiscal Year 2023 Bond Authorization: Improvement Projects – City Council approved a resolution for the appropriation of $1,175,000 for the design and construction of replacement floating docks at the Newport News Park Lee Hall Fishing Area and Campsite Location and for the installation of an ADA accessible kayak launch. Department of Parks & Recreation – Fiscal Year 2024 Bond Authorization: Improvement Projects ($1,870,000) – City Council approved a resolution for the appropriation of $1,870,000 to be used for select improvements to Newport News Parks and Recreation areas.

– Fiscal Year 2024 Bond Authorization: Improvement Projects – City Council approved a resolution for the appropriation of $1,870,000 to be used for select improvements to Newport News Parks and Recreation areas. Newport News Public Schools – Fiscal Year 2024 Bond Authorization: Schools Capital Project ($10,000,000 and Reallocation of $412,852) – City Council approved a resolution for the appropriation of $10,000,000 and reallocation of $412,852. The funding will cover school improvements, HVAC projects, and the South Morrison Modular Classroom.

On-demand viewing of last night’s entire City Council meeting is available at www.nnva.gov/nntv.

Next Regular Meeting is 7 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 23.