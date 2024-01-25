Newport News Now

13th Annual YVCHR Canstructure Competition

Youth volunteer teams must register by Feb. 15

Teams of youth in grades K-12 are invited to participate in this year’s Canstructure Competition to help tackle food insecurity in Hampton Roads; all while demonstrating STEM skills, creativity, and teamwork!

Canstructure teams represent Youth Volunteer Corps of Hampton Roads (YVCHR), a non-profit organization that engages youth volunteers ages 11-18 in meaningful service projects throughout the year. YVCHR strives to create lifelong volunteers by facilitating rewarding, educational, and challenging projects throughout the year.

This annual event collects about 25,000 pounds of food for the Virginia Peninsula Foodbank and will culminate at Patrick Henry Mall on Saturday, Apr. 27, when students compete in a timed “canstructure” build using the canned food donations they have collected. Trophies will be awarded to the winning teams at Center Court at 2:30 p.m. that day.

The theme for this year’s competition is Connecting Worlds Through Literature. The three-dimensional works of art will remain on display at the mall for five days then all of the food will be donated to the Virginia Peninsula Foodbank. Teams must register to compete by Feb. 15.

City Council approved a resolution authorizing and directing the City Manager to execute a Memorandum of Understanding between the city, the Economic Development Authority, and the Commonwealth of Virginia Department of Veterans and Defense Affairs (VADA) to support encroachment mitigation at Joint Base Langley Eustis. This includes appropriating $700,000 from VADA for these efforts.

Council also approved a resolution to establish a policy for remote participation in City Council meetings through electronic communication means. Virginia Code allows a public body to adopt a written policy allowing for and governing the participation of its members by electronic communication. City Council has requested a written policy for remote participation in City Council meetings to provide for more flexibility in its operations.

A resolution was approved to comply with the Budget Public Hearing Notice Provisions of Chapter 25 of Title 15.2 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended, entitled Budgets, Audits, and Reports. The Fiscal Year (FY) 2025 City Manager Recommended Operating Budget is scheduled to be submitted to City Council on Mar. 26. At this same meeting, City Council will approve a resolution to set the dates for the state-mandated Public Hearings on the proposed budget.

On-demand viewing of last night’s entire City Council meeting is available at www.nnva.gov/nntv.

Next Regular Meeting is 7 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 13. Council meetings are shown live on NNTV (Cox 48/Verizon 19) and streamed at www.nnva.gov/nntv and on NNTV’s Facebook page. View full meeting agendas, watch past meetings, and more on the city’s Public Meetings Portal.