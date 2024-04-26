Newport News Now

City, Riverside Health System Designated Stroke Smart

During last night’s City Council meeting, Mayor Phillip Jones recognized Newport News as a Stroke Smart City in partnership with Riverside Health System.

May is National Stroke Awareness Month and through the Stroke Smart City Campaign, Newport News will help educate residents about the signs and symptoms of a stroke.

The goal is to reduce deaths and disability by educating everyone who lives or works in the City of Newport News about stroke recognition and the importance of dialing 911 immediately to access care quickly to provide life-saving treatment.

The Mayor read and presented a proclamation to Riverside team members with the city’s new designation and thanked them for working on behalf of the health of all Newport News residents, making it an even healthier place to live, learn, work, and visit.

Historic Hilton Village Spring Festival

The annual Spring Festival in Hilton’s historic merchant district is a cherished tradition that has been bringing the community together for many years. Enjoy the cherry blossoms and spring weather this Saturday, April 27, from 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

With 60 vendors, Spring Fest is the perfect opportunity to support local artists and crafters while you find unique, one-of-a-kind treasures. Bring the whole family to enjoy live music, children’s activities, performers, food trucks, a beer tent, the new Newport News city trolleys, and the Farmers Market.

Learn more about the Historic Hilton Village Spring Festival offerings on Facebook.

City Council Actions

City Council approved the receipt of bids for granting a utility easement across city-owned property located at 560 Hampton Roads Center Parkway. Virginia Natural Gas will use this access to upgrade its electrical service at one of its nearby facilities.

Council approved the receipt of bids for granting a utility easement across city-owned property located at 610 26 th Street. This request was made to facilitate providing power to a future office retail space at 2510 Jefferson Avenue.

A resolution authorizing the formation of G O Senior Living LLC by Newport News Redevelopment and Housing Authority was approved by Council.

City Council approved an ordinance authorizing the city manager to execute any and all documents necessary for the voluntary acquisition of property located at 375 Popular Avenue through the City’s Flood Assistance Program.

Lastly, a resolution was approved authorizing and directing the city manager to execute any and all documents necessary to effectuate a Project Administration Agreement between the City of Newport News and the Virginia Department of Transportation for two State of Good Repair Milling, Paving and Concrete Repair Projects (from 13193 Warwick Boulevard to 14260 Warwick Boulevard).

