Newport News Now

Night Nets Basketball League Begins

Our new basketball league, Night Nets, began, Friday, May 10. Every Friday evening until Aug. 23, Denbigh Community Center (15198 Warwick Boulevard) and An Achievable Dream Tennis Center (1300 Ivy Avenue) will be filled with friendly competition and an array of resources and positive engagement opportunities. Youth ages 12-17 participate from 6 – 8 p.m.; the young adult session (18 and older) takes place from 8:30 – 11 p.m. Friday Night Nets is FREE and open to young men and women.

To ensure youth ages 12-17 can participate, we are partnering with Newport News Public Schools to offer FREE transportation from three key areas to Denbigh Community Center and back once the session ends. Buses will depart the sites at the times below:

5:15 p.m.: Todd Stadium Parking Lot (12645 Warwick Boulevard)

5:25 p.m.: Aqueduct (13244 Aqueduct Drive)

5:45 p.m.: Courthouse Green (Circuit Lane and Old Courthouse Way)



The city is collaborating with businesses, churches/places of worship, community leaders, legislators, and countless others to provide programs and support for at-risk youth and young adults. In addition to basketball, activities include music, e-gaming (youth sessions), food, contests, haircuts, community information, and more.

Activities take place simultaneously at Denbigh Community Center and An Achievable Dream Tennis Center. Registration is encouraged, but not required; walk-ins are accepted. Those interested can register as an individual or team.

CARE Team Recognizes Fentanyl Awareness Day

In recognition of Fentanyl Awareness Day held May 7, the Hampton and Peninsula Health Districts’ Project LEAD and the City of Newport News EMS CARE Team joined forces to provide free resources to the community. The goal of Fentanyl Awareness Day is to educate the public on the dangers of fentanyl poisoning from fake pills and other illicit drugs.

Because overdose deaths remain a serious concern across the country and throughout Hampton Roads, our CARE Team distributed free naloxone (the medicine that rapidly reverses an opioid overdose), harm reduction resource kits, and drug testing strips across Newport News to directly provide residents with much-needed resources.

Learn more about substance use disorder and apply for free naloxone training and supplies at the Project LEAD website.