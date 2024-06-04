Newport News Now

Newport News Property Earns CSX Site Silver Designation

The Carleton Advanced Manufacturing Site in Newport News, which is owned by the city’s Economic Development Authority (EDA), received CSX’s Select Site Silver designation for industrial development. The site is one of 14 in eight states to receive a Silver or Bronze rating.

CSX, a leading supplier of rail-based freight transportation in North America, worked with more than 40 communities over several months to gather information and identify top candidates for the Select Site program, which connects expanding companies with highly desirable rail-served properties. The information collected for these properties allows site consultants and manufacturers a quick and convenient way to identify premium rail-served industrial properties where they can locate new manufacturing facilities—generating new jobs and capital investments.

The Carleton site is 162 acres of undeveloped land with frontage on Yorktown Road and immediate access to I-64. It is directly adjacent to eastbound interstate travelers, offering high visibility for prospective companies. For more information, visit the EDA website.

Waterworks Offers Water Bill Assistance

Struggling to pay your water bill? Newport News Waterworks now offers customers an easy and convenient way to set up payment plans for your water utility charges. Avoid water shutoffs and never pay interest or fees again!

Newport News Waterworks customers with a total balance of $50 or more are eligible for a payment plan. You do not need to be past due on your bill.

We offer a wide range of payment options and accept credit/debit cards, prepaid debit cards, bank transfers (ACH), Apple Pay, and Google Pay. We make it easy to pay down your debt and stay up to date with automated monthly payments and reminders.