Newport News Now 4-4-2024

NNPS Youth Development Receives National Magna Award

Newport News Public Schools (NNPS) was selected as a 2024 Magna Awards silver winner in the over 20,000 enrollment category for its Youth Development Department. The 29th annual Magna Awards program was sponsored by the National School Boards Association’s flagship magazine, American School Board Journal.

The 2024 Magna Awards program focused on innovation in education while recognizing school district programs that solved a challenge with creativity and out-of-the-box strategies. Criteria also included programs exhibiting success over time, having longevity and sustainability, and the ability to be replicated by other school divisions with similar conditions and resources.

NNPS Youth Development was honored for its unique infrastructure of dedicated school-based teams that increase the division’s ability to implement evidenced-based programming at every school, including specialty schools and Juvenile Detention. NNPS positive youth development initiatives build essential skills and empower students to lead, serve, and contribute, beginning at pre-K and continuing through grade 12.

For example, NNPS Youth Development’s My Brother’s Keeper/My Sister’s Keeper and Level Up Programs, which benefit more than 500 students at 11 schools, are made possible through the City of Newport News Gun Violence Intervention Prevention grant.

Each program emphasizes mental health support, skill building, and mentoring, and is facilitated by a school-based site director and dozens of community partners, including the Newport News Police Department, Department of Human Services, mental health service providers, and several local non-profit agencies.