Newport News Now

International Mining Equipment Manufacturer to Expand in Newport News

Liebherr Mining Equipment, an international leader in the production of industrial mining equipment, will invest $72.3 million in a plant expansion in the City of Newport News and the City of Hampton. The project will expand manufacturing capabilities and create 175 new jobs.

“We are grateful for Liebherr’s decision to expand in Newport News and Hampton,” said Newport News Mayor Phillip Jones. “The company’s spirit of innovation, its $72 million investment in advanced technologies, and the collaborative partnership of the two cities to assist Liebherr in increasing its capacity will positively impact our region’s workforce and economy for years to come.”

Founded in 1949, Liebherr is a global, independent family-owned technology and equipment company. At the Liebherr Mining Equipment Newport News facility, Liebherr manufactures large, industrial-scale mining trucks used to transport vast quantities of material at open-cast mining operations. Liebherr’s industry-leading capacity (including a 400-ton payload truck), adaptive design, and on-site service model provide reliable and efficient operation for its customers across the globe.

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with the City of Newport News and the City of Hampton to secure the project for Virginia. Governor Youngkin approved a $1.5 million grant from the Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund to assist the City of Newport News and the City of Hampton with this project. The company is eligible to receive benefits from The Port of Virginia Economic and Infrastructure Development Zone Grant Program. Funding and services to support the company’s employee training activities will be provided through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program.

Huntington Park Tennis Center Opens Six Pickleball Courts

Exciting news for Pickleball fans! Huntington Park Tennis Center just opened six brand new pickleball courts, available to the public with no court fees. All courts are first come, first served, unless reserved for a special event. Courts are open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. – 9 p.m., Saturdays from 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., and Sundays from noon – 4 p.m. (hours subject to change). Residents interested in utilizing the space can check court availability before visiting by calling 757-926-1507 or visiting the Parks and Recreation website.

The Huntington Park Tennis Center, located at 340 Hornet Circle, offers many activities on 20 lighted hard courts, such as tennis classes, clinics, leagues, and tournaments. Private tennis lessons are also available with advanced scheduling. To reserve a court for a special event or to request a private or semi-private lesson, please call 757-926-1507. For more information, visit nnparksandrec.org. See you on the court!