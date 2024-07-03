Newport News Now

$50K Donated to Heritage Band Trip to Rome Parade

The Coalition of Concerned Clergy generously donated $50,000 to support the Heritage High School marching band’s trip to participate in the prestigious Rome New Year’s Day Parade and Festival.

Rev. Dr. Tremayne Johnson, along with other members of the Coalition of Concerned Clergy, presented a ceremonial check to Heritage High School Band Director Jemere Brown (center in photo) at the June 18 School Board meeting.

The Heritage band was invited to perform in the Rome Parade on January 1, 2025.

The event is an important part of the City of Rome’s celebration of the New Year and will be live-streamed worldwide. The Rome Parade typically features thousands of performers from all corners of the globe entertaining a street audience of around 250,000, according to organizers. It is the only such event officially recognized by and partnered with the City of Rome, and given permission to incorporate the most treasured areas of the ancient city such as Piazza del Popolo and the Spanish Steps.