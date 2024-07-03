Newport News Now

757 Sober Rides for July 4th Holiday

Planning to celebrate America’s birthday? Most Americans love to celebrate the 4th of July holiday with family, friends, food, and fireworks, celebrating liberty and freedom. Tragically, not everyone lives to see the next holiday.

Drive Safe Hampton Roads (DSHR) is sponsoring the 757 Sober Ride campaign for the July 4th holiday from 10 p.m. Wednesday, July 3, through 3 a.m., Friday, July 5.

During this campaign, area residents age 21 and older celebrating with alcohol may download the Lyft app to their phones, then enter the 757 Sober Ride code in the app’s “Payment” tab (under the “Add Lyft Pass” option) to receive their no-cost (up to $15) safe transportation home. The code will only work if used during the above-stated timeframes for rides originating from or having a destination within Hampton Roads. DSHR’s July 4th Independence Holiday Weekend 757 Sober Ride promo code will be posted at 10 p.m. Wednesday at www.DriveSafeHR.org/757-sober-ride.

Remember that a sober driver is one who hasn’t ingested any alcohol or substances. If you plan to use, never drive while impaired and never let a friend drive if they show signs of impairment. It’s essential to arrange a sober ride home. Use Drive Safe HR’s 757 Sober Ride powered by Lyft.