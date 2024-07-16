Newport News Now

The Songs of Suffrages: Warwick County Historical Society Lecture Series, Wednesday at Noon

This Wednesday, prepare to be enthralled, sing along, and clap to historic tunes that once rallied women seeking equal suffrage rights. Experience “Music and Stories of the Women’s Suffrage Movement,” presented by songstress-living historian Deborah Soderholm, July 17, at noon in the 1884 Warwick Courthouse located at 14421 Old Courthouse Way. This event is free and open to the public.

Soderholm combined her two passions of history and singing to bring the music of the past alive. At the start of 2020, she researched the Women’s Suffrage Movement and the music of the period to create this original program for the centennial of the 19th Amendment.

She has 15 years of experience as a social studies teacher in public and private schools and as a museum educator, doing hands-on programs at Jamestown Settlement, The American Revolution Museum at Yorktown, and special events for Henricus Historical Park. She’s also performed around Hampton Roads and Richmond on various stages and venues doing everything from musical theater, cabarets, and opera. She has performed for the Colonial Williamsburg Art Museum, Virginia Peninsula Community College, Opera in Williamsburg, The Williamsburg Players, Peninsula Community Theater, Homefront Players, Dogwood Dell Festival of the Arts, and the American Youth Ballet. Soderholm is also an active church soloist and sings the national anthem for sporting events and special ceremonies. She began doing living history programs to commemorate the centennial of the end of World War I for Hilton Village in Newport News in 2018.

Prior to the presentation, guests are welcome to come for lunch at 11:30 a.m. You may bring your own brown bag or pre-order a $15 box lunch from Dino’s by calling society secretary Mary K. at 757-525-7372.