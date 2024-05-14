Newport News Now 5-14-2024

Calling All Newport News Businesses: Become Youth Career Program City Partner

Are you prepared to make a significant impact in your community while fostering the next generation of youth? Look no further! Newport News businesses, nonprofits, and educational institutions are invited to participate as a partner worksite this summer in the innovative new Youth Career Program (YCP).

The YCP is a new workforce initiative based out of Brooks Crossing Innovation and Opportunity Center that is designed to connect young people with organizations like yours. The program seeks to strengthen the capabilities of young people by providing employment opportunities; workplace skills; mentorship and coaching; and introducing them to financial literacy and entrepreneurship training. By partnering with us, you not only demonstrate your commitment to community engagement and diversity but also enjoy several benefits:

Access to Cost-Free Talent: The city covers the $15 per hour wage for participants

The city covers the $15 per hour wage for participants Ongoing Support: Receive continuous support from a dedicated worksite supervisor

Receive continuous support from a dedicated worksite supervisor Skill Building: Cultivate the workforce of tomorrow by providing pathways to enhance emerging talents

The YCP will run July – Aug. 16 and aims to employ more than 100 Newport News youths ages 16 to 24 for approximately 25 hours each week. By offering meaningful employment, participants gain access to vital skills and career paths, aiding in breaking cycles of poverty, violence, and limited resources.

Interested in becoming a summer YCP worksite? Applicants must complete the online worksite application by May 20.

For more information on becoming a partner worksite, visit the Youth Career Program website or call 757-975-5316. Additionally, we’re proud to announce that this program is supported by the Hampton Roads Workforce Council.