Newport News Now 5-15-2024

CBF Offers FREE Teacher Professional Development

The Chesapeake Bay Foundation (CBF) offers environmental education to teachers, providing the skills, knowledge, and confidence to engage students in hands-on learning that inspires climate resilience. Registration is now open for 20 summer courses for educators to explore the health of the Chesapeake Bay and ecosystems throughout the watershed. Each course provides the opportunity for collaboration, outdoor exploration, and ecosystem discovery.

One of the courses takes place in Newport News from Tuesday, July 30, at 9 a.m. through Thursday, Aug. 1, at 4 p.m. Teachers can spend three days with the Chesapeake Bay Foundation investigating ecosystems and climate solutions from the seat of a canoe, aboard a 40’ research vessel, and along the shorelines of our nearby waterways. Connect with local resources and field experts who can help you weave inquiry-based investigations into your existing curriculum to encourage classroom engagement and elevate student voices. This action-packed course will strengthen your connection to the natural world and equip you with skills to tackle environmental and climate concerns with your students. Lunch, snacks, and learning resources will be provided during the course.

Upon successful course completion, participants may be eligible for continuing education credits or contact hours. Graduate credit is also available.

Normally a $375 course, Newport News teachers can use promo code NEWNEWS24 for a full scholarship that covers the entire cost of this Chesapeake Classroom.

Registration closes July 16. For more information, please email the Chesapeake Classrooms team or call 410-268-8816.

City Council Actions

City Council approved all city code related ordinances and resolutions to enact the City Manager’s Fiscal Year 2025 Operating Budget. Those ordinances and resolutions are listed under Other City Council Actions on last night’s Council Meeting agenda.

Council approved a Capital Improvement Plan (CIP) for Fiscal Years 2025-2029.

Council approved a resolution in support of closing the Hampton Roads Regional Jail (HRRJ), approving the sale of the facility and its contents to the City of Portsmouth, and dissolving the HRRJ Authority as soon as possible.

An ordinance was approved by Council authorizing an encroachment upon the 33rd Street and Huntington Avenue right-of-way and authorizing the City Manager to execute a revised encroachment agreement between the city and 311 33rd Street LLC.

An ordinance was approved by Council authorizing an encroachment upon the 29th Street right-of-way and authorizing the City Manager to execute the revised encroachment agreement between the city and 311 33rd Street LLC.

Lastly, a resolution was approved authorizing and directing the City Manager to execute any and all documents necessary to effectuate a Standard Project Agreement between the city and the Commonwealth of Virginia, Department of Transportation, for the Citywide Pedestrian Safety Improvements Project.

On-demand viewing of last night’s entire City Council meeting is available at www.nnva.gov/nntv.

Next Regular Meeting is 7 p.m., Tuesday, May 28. View full meeting agendas, watch past meetings, and more on the city's Public Meetings Portal.