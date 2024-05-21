Newport News Now 5-20-2024

Downing-Gross Summer Theater Camp

Get ready for an amazing summer camp experience at Downing-Gross Cultural Arts Center (2410 Wickham Avenue)! Channel your child’s inner Broadway star with Doctor Dolittle Jr. Theater Camp June 17 – July 26.

The six-week camp will tune young performers’ art, music, and literacy skills while teaching the inner workings of theater production. Auditions, training, and loads of summer fun culminate in three stage performances on July 26 – 27.

Based on the Twentieth Century Fox film, this magical tale of adventure, unlikely friendships, and animal communication will delight audiences of all ages.

Learn more about the Doctor Dolittle Jr. Summer Theater Camp and register today!