Newport News Now 5-21-2024

Protect Yourself From EBT Scams

As Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) card scams are on the rise in our area, it’s important to stay on your toes and be aware of the sneaky tactics scammers use to swipe Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits. The Newport News Department of Human Services is aware of these scams and wants to help you protect yourself with these tips.

First and foremost, don’t fall for any random texts, emails, or calls about your EBT account. The Virginia Department of Social Services will never contact you that way. They will only communicate about your account if you call the official EBT Client Customer Service line at 866-281-2448.

Also, keep an eye out for anything suspicious overlayed or attached to the card reader or keypad at stores. Check your EBT card balance regularly to catch any unauthorized purchases, and change your PIN often to make it more difficult for scammers to get your funds. You can easily do this online through the ConnectEBT web portal or by downloading the mobile app from Google Play or the Apple App Store.

If your EBT funds are stolen, there is a chance you can get them back. For further assistance and information on the process, visit the SNAP Reimbursement Funds page.

757 Sober Rides for Memorial Day Holiday

Memorial Day Weekend is considered the deadliest weekend to drive. In Virginia, the 2023 Memorial Day

weekend proved deadly for nine drivers and passengers, including four motorcyclists. It’s essential to arrange a sober ride home. Use Drive Safe HR’s 757 Sober Ride powered by Lyft.

Drive Safe Hampton Roads (DSHR) is sponsoring two 757 Sober Ride campaigns for Memorial Day weekend:

Sunday, May 26, 5 p.m. – Monday, May 27, 2 a.m.

Monday, May 27, 5 p.m. – Tuesday, May 28, 2 a.m.

During this campaign, area residents age 21 and older celebrating with alcohol may download the Lyft app to their phones, then enter the 757 Sober Ride code in the app’s “Payment” tab (under the “Add Lyft Pass” option) to receive your no-cost (up to $15) safe transportation home. The code will only work if used during the above-stated timeframes for rides originating from or having a destination within Hampton Roads. Valid while supplies last. Subject to Lyft’s Terms of Service.