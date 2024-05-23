Newport News Now 5-23-2024

Lions Bridge Closure Notice

Starting May 28, Lions Bridge will be closed for significant construction as we enter Phase 3 of the Lions Bridge Dam Improvements project. This closure affects both Museum Drive and Museum Parkway. The city’s contracted vendor will install a new concrete roadway, build the dam’s cutoff wall, and relocate a waterline.

The project is anticipated to be completed by Aug. 9. During the construction period, a detour will help motorists navigate around the closure. The pedestrian path that runs along Lions Bridge and connects to the Noland Trail will remain open during construction.

If you have any questions or need more information, please contact Newport News 311 at 757-933-2311.

Red Cross 757 Mayor’s Cup Blood Drive Returns

The Mayor’s Cup Blood Drive is a friendly competition among local cities and a chance to donate blood to those in need. The Red Cross traditionally struggles to keep up with the need for blood in June due to vacations, schools being out of session, and blood donors’ attention being diverted because of schedule disruptions. By participating in this fun competition, you help the Red Cross supply our local hospitals with the blood needed to serve our community in the summer months.

All are invited to donate during a blood drive in the lobby of City Hall (2400 Washington Avenue) on Thursday, June 6, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Please visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter: NNMayor to schedule an appointment. Streamline your donation experience and save up to 15 minutes by visiting RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass to complete your pre-donation reading and health

history questions on the day of your appointment.

As an extra bonus, receive an exclusive Tetris + Red Cross T-shirt, and automatically be entered for a chance to win a trip for two to New York to meet Tetris creator, Alexey Pajitnov!

Walk-Ins welcome! Bring a friend!