Newport News Now 5-28-2024

Weeklong Household Hazardous Waste Disposal Event

With summer arriving, many residents are tidying up their homes and preparing for warmer temperatures. Beginning June 3, Newport News Public Works’ Solid Waste Division is holding a weeklong Household Hazardous Waste (HHW) event to help residents dispose of materials that can’t be put in trash carts. This includes items that are not regularly accepted at the Recovery Operations Center, including oil-based paints, pesticides, fertilizers, and household cleaning products. Each household can bring up to 75 pounds of solids and up to five gallons of liquids.

Residents can bring their hazardous waste items to the Recovery Operations Center at 520 Atkinson Way from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. from Monday, June 3, through Saturday, June 8. Items such as latex paints, household trash, recyclables, electronics, yard debris, and white goods (i.e., old appliances) are accepted daily during normal business hours. For additional information on items accepted during HHW events, visit the Solid Waste Division website.