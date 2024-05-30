Newport News Now 5-29-2024

AACE Hosts Music Through the Decades Block Party with Local Radio Personality DJ Bee – June 5 at City Center

Earlier this year, Newport News Tourism unveiled the African American Cultural Experiences (AACE), an initiative that promotes the rich cultural heritage of the African American community in Newport News. To officially launch AACE and in celebration of Black Music Month, Newport News Tourism is inviting everyone to bring their dancing shoes and enjoy the Music Through the Decades Block Party. This free event is being held from 5 – 8:30 p.m., June 5, at 720 Town Center Drive just in front of our partner hotel, Newport News Marriott in City Center. Radio host DJ Bee of the Fresh Start Morning Show will play iconic tunes of Black music artists from the ’60s to the early 2000s, with each decade changing every hour.

Bring your family and friends for the prelude to summer fun. Come line dance with the Break It Down RVA Line Dancers; grab a partner game of spades, uno, dominos or cornhole. Support small businesses and purchase unique items from more than 20 vendors such as Pretty Tomboys, City on my Chest, Body Love, and Sweet Honey Designs. Looking to get fit this summer, visit the booths of BGR8 Fitness and Bleevable Prana. Grab a bite to eat from one of the food trucks on site. Enjoy a tale of African American Culture on the Newport News Trolley with storyteller Sylvia Tabb Lee. We will also have vendors providing information on summer youth programs, voting, housing resources, and jobs.

Want to win concert tickets to some of the hottest shows this summer? Brush up on your pop culture trivia or dress in clothes from your favorite decade. Thanks to the prize sponsor, Live Nation, you can answer trivia questions for a chance to win tickets to see music artists such as SWV, Maxwell, T-Pain, Pitbull, New Kids on the Block, Paula Abdul, and more. Other prizes are also up for grabs.

For the lovers of visual art, we have partnered with the Contemporary Arts Network (CAN) which has curated a multimedia experience and installation by Tremaine Etheridge and his Phond team entitled “The Reference.” The installation features a public vintage vinyl listening room and a film screening room. The listening room includes a collection of vinyl records from the 1940s through the ’90s. In addition to the provided vinyl library, visitors are welcome to bring their own records to listen on record players that are a part of the installation. The film screening room provides a space for visitors to view documentation of black creatives from Hampton Roads and beyond. Also, get a peek of the Newport News Street Museum Pop-Up Murals which is temporarily finding a home on the windows of City Center at Oyster Point. Finally for all the art enthusiasts, visit the ‘World of Shapes’ exhibit with featured artist, Dathan Kane, who has added a ‘Seeing Shapes’ mural to the exhibit.

There is plenty of free parking located in the parking decks and along Mariners Row. To learn more, visit www.newport-news.org.

City Council Meeting Highlights

City Council approved a resolution approving Plan Amendment PLN-2024-0002, which adopts the Stoney Run Park Master Plan Update for the City of Newport News.

An ordinance was approved the adoption of an ordinance authorizing and directing the City Manager to execute any and all documents, including deeds, necessary to effectuate the conveyance of city-owned property located at 1324 24th Street to Premier One Investments 757 LLC.

City Council also approved an ordinance authorizing the City Manager to execute all documents necessary to make offers to acquire, by purchase or condemnation, portions of property for the Denbigh Boulevard and Oriana Road ADA Improvement Project.

City Council approved the adoption of a resolution authorizing and directing the City Manager to execute an Affiliation Agreement with Riverside Healthcare Association, Inc. and such other documents as are necessary to effectuate an intergovernmental transfer of funds from the city to the Virginia Department of Medical Assistance Services to support supplemental Medicaid payments to Riverside.

Appropriations

City Council approved the reallocation of $435,000 from existing 2023 Bond Authorizations from the floating docks in Newport News Park to the new Park Ranger Station and the Restrooms Project in Deer Park.

On-demand viewing of last night’s entire City Council meeting is available at www.nnva.gov/nntv.

Next Regular Meeting is 7 p.m., Tuesday, June 11. Council meetings are shown live on NNTV (Cox 48/Verizon 19) and streamed online at www.nnva.gov/nntv and on NNTV’s Facebook page. View full meeting agendas, watch past meetings, and more on the city’s Public Meetings Portal.