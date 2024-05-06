Newport News Now 5-6-2024

Rogers Named Fire Chief

City Manager Alan K. Archer announced his selection of Wesley A. Rogers as Newport News Fire Chief. Rogers has been acting as our interim fire chief since April of last year. In his new role, he will be responsible for an annual operating budget of more than $40 million, 11 stations, and a staff of 410.

Rogers began his career in 2004 as a firefighter recruit with the city and has served in various increasingly responsible capacities in Operations, Special Operations, Support Services, Professional Development, and the Training Division. His career also includes roles as a technical instructor for the Virginia Department of Emergency Management, Hampton Roads Criminal Justice Training Academy, and the Newport News Police Department Academy.

Rogers holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Chemistry, a Master’s Degree in Public Administration, and is certified as an Emergency Medical Technician – Paramedic with the Virginia Department of Health’s Office of Emergency Medical Services. He has also completed the National Fire Academy’s Executive Fire Officer Program and is credentialed as a Chief Fire Officer through the Center for Public Safety Excellence and the Center for Professional Credentialing.

It’s National Hurricane Preparedness Week!

As the Atlantic hurricane season approaches, it’s time to refresh our knowledge and prepare for potential storms. National Hurricane Preparedness Week, May 5 – 11, serves as a crucial reminder to safeguard ourselves, our families, and our communities.

Understand your risk from hurricanes, and begin pre-season preparations now: