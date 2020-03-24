Newport News Now

March 24, 2020

Coronavirus: Keeping you informed

Schools Closed for Remainder of School YearYesterday, Governor Northam extended the statewide K-12 school closures for the remainder of the school year. In a statement to families and students, Newport News Public Schools (NNPS) said they will continue to support students and families during this closure. Below are key updates and additional information is available at www.nnschools.org/coronavirus .

The Virginia Department of Education will provide school divisions with guidance on continued teaching and learning, graduation requirements for the class of 2020, and the issuing of standard and verified credits. This information will be shared as soon as it is available.

While schools are closed for the remainder of this school year, students and families should continue to utilize the at-home learning resources. Additional resources will be posted in the coming days and NNPS will continue to share this information with students and families in a timely manner.

NNPS will continue to provide meals-to-go for anyone 18 years of age or younger at their designated sites.

City Updates

Tonight’s City Council work session and regular meeting are canceled.

Mayor McKinley L. Price taped a video message to citizens. Watch it on the NNTV YouTube page.

Newport News Parks, Recreation & Tourism Athletics Division canceled the youth spring soccer season. The start of the Spring Adult Softball League has been delayed; additional information will be available soon.

Tax Information

The Federal Tax filing deadline has been moved from April 15 to July 15. For more information, visit https://www.irs.gov.

Virginia extended the State Tax payment deadline to June 1, but taxes must still be filed by May 1. For information on Virginia state taxes, visit https://www.tax.virginia.gov.

Virginia Medicaid Updates Policies to Fight Coronavirus Virginia Medicaid will cover all COVID-19 (coronavirus) testing and treatment for members and eligible Virginians. They have also updated other policies to fight the spread of coronavirus and protect members. Updated policies include:

No co-pays for any Medicaid or FAMIS covered services

No pre-approvals needed and automatic approval extensions for many critical medical services

Outreach to higher risk and older members to review critical needs

90-day supply of many routine prescriptions

Ensure current Medicaid members do not inadvertently lose coverage due to lapses in paperwork or a change in circumstances

Encourage use of telehealth resources

If you have any questions about these changes to Medicaid coverage, contact them onlineor visit their Frequently Asked Questions page . To learn more about getting Medicaid coverage for yourself or your family or to apply online, visit www.commonhelp.virginia.gov.

Statewide Orders from Governor NorthamIn addition to closing all K-12 schools for the rest of the school year, Governor Northam issued the following orders yesterday:

All gatherings of more than 10 people are banned statewide.

All dining areas in restaurants, food courts, farmers markets, breweries/microbreweries, distilleries, wineries and tasting rooms must close on Tuesday, March 24. These establishments may continue to offer delivery and/or takeout services.

Many recreation and entertainment businesses must close beginning on Tuesday, March 24, including:

Theaters, performing arts centers, concert venues, museums and other indoor entertainment centers; Fitness centers, gymnasiums, recreation centers, indoor sports facilities, indoor exercise facilities; Beauty salons, barber shops, spas, massage parlors, tanning salons, tattoo shops and any other location where personal care or personal grooming services are performed that would not allow compliance with social distancing guidelines to remain six feet apart; Racetracks and historic horse racing facilities; Bowling alleys, skating rinks, arcades, amusement parks, trampoline parks, fairs, arts and craft facilities, aquariums, zoos, escape rooms, indoor shooting ranges, public and private social clubs, and all other places of indoor public amusement.

Many retail business are considered essential and may remain open. These businesses include grocery stores, pharmacies, auto retailers, gas stations, pet stores, laundromats and more.

To view the entire press release and a list of the types of businesses affected, visit Governor Northam’s website.





Respond to the Census

It’s time for the 2020 Census! The online survey is available at www.my2020census.gov or by calling 844-330-2020 and takes about 10 minutes to complete.

You should have received an invitation to respond in the mail. These official Census Bureau mailings include detailed information and a Census ID for completing the Census online. If you don’t have your ID, you’ll be able to enter your address to access the Census.

A few things to keep in mind about the 2020 Census:

One person should respond for each home and you count everyone who lives and sleeps there most of the time as of April 1, 2020. This includes young children, foster children, roommates and any family members or friends who are living with you, even temporarily.

You can complete the census online or by phone in 13 different languages: English, Spanish, Chinese, Vietnamese, Korean, Russian, Arabic, Tagalog, Polish, French, Haitian Creole, Portuguese and Japanese.

Your answers are private! The U.S. Census Bureau is bound by law to protect your answers and keep them strictly confidential. The law ensures that your private information is never published and that your answers cannot be used against you by any government agency or court.

The 2020 Census is easy. You will answer a simple questionnaire about yourself and everyone who is or will be living with you on April 1, 2020. You can explore the form on the 2020 Census website.

If you are responding online, you must complete the census in one sitting, as you don’t have the ability to save your progress.

The Census is important! This count of everyone living in the country is used to determine local funding for important services, including: schools and educational programs, roads and highways, Medicaid and Medicare, supplemental programs, drawing legislative districts and more.

For more information on the 2020 Census, visit www.2020census.gov . Please respond today – you matter, be counted!