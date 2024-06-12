Newport News Now 6-10-2024

Newport News Named All-America City

by National Civic League

Yesterday, for the first time, Newport News was recognized as one of 10 All-America City Award winners. The National Civic League presented this honor to celebrate the city’s work to actively engage residents in strengthening democracy through local action and innovation.

Earlier this year, communities from across the country submitted written applications showcasing their efforts to strengthen democracy, and the field was narrowed to 20 finalists. The finalist communities traveled to Denver where they connected and shared insights with peers, learned from national thought leaders, and presented their work to a jury of nationally recognized civic leaders. After careful deliberation, the jury selected 10 winning communities, including Newport News.

The jury cited that Newport News is tackling national issues at the grassroots level by prioritizing resident engagement in problem-solving. The city submitted three programs for consideration, including the:

Gun Violence Intervention Program, which works with community organizations to interrupt cycles of violence among individuals at the highest risk for committing crimes or being victims of gun violence while addressing the root causes of violence.

Youth Diversion/Youth Court, an innovative initiative to help teens with minor offenses actively take responsibility for their actions and be sentenced by their peers. This program was the first of its kind in the Commonwealth, with the city working with the legislature to change State Code.

Community Assistance and Response (CARE) program, which offers individuals experiencing a mental health crisis hope instead of handcuffs.

The mission of the National Civic League is to advance civic engagement to create equitable, thriving communities. Founded in 1894, the League is America’s oldest good governance organization, championing many of the democracy innovations of the early 20th Century. Today, the League maintains the Model City Charter, organizes the All-America City Award, publishes the National Civic Review, and supports an extensive national network of local elected, appointed, and civic leaders. The League’s Center for Democracy Innovation works with public officials in the U.S. to understand, test, and disseminate the next generation of civic innovations, which have the potential to make democracy more participatory, equitable, and productive.

Online Real Estate Auction June 27 – July 11

By Special Order, by the Treasurer of the City of Newport News, Virginia; Pursuant to the Code of Virginia, Section 58.1-3975 for unpaid Real Estate taxes, will offer for sale at public auction, to the highest bidder, online only, starting on Thursday, June 27, at 10 a.m. and closing on Thursday, July 11, at 10 a.m.

The following Real Estate to wit (owner, parcel ID, address):

