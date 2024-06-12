Newport News Now 6-11-2024

Don’t Miss Master Gardner Final Workshops of the Year

The Newport News Master Gardeners will conduct their final workshops for the year on Saturday, June 22, at 10 a.m. at the Brittingham-Midtown Community Center (570 McLawhorne Drive).

The Rain Barrel Workshop costs $65 for a 55-gallon, food-grade barrel with all the parts needed to convert it to a rain barrel. There will be a demonstration on how to assemble the barrel, followed by Master Gardeners assisting each registrant in completing the barrel assembly.

They are also presenting a Vermiculture Workshop where you can learn how to build a worm composting bin and all about the benefits of raising worms in your own home. Your kids will LOVE this project! Vermiculture kits are $30 and must be reserved in advance.

Ride FREE on Juneteenth

To encourage more people in our region to utilize public transportation, Hampton Roads Transit (HRT) endorsed several dates when residents can ride the bus, light rail, ferry, and paratransit services for free. Transportation District Commission of Hampton Roads Chair and Newport News Councilwoman Dr. Patricia Woodbury used her leadership role to help bring free fare days to the public.

Wednesday, June 19 (Juneteenth): This is the final fare-free date of the fiscal year, which offers free transit rides in honor of Juneteenth.