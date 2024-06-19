Newport News Now 6-18-2024

New Parking Garage in The Yard

Yesterday, Newport News Shipbuilding, the U.S. Navy, the City of Newport News, and Commonwealth partners, announced the construction of a new parking garage to enhance the working experience for NNS shipbuilders and sailors assigned to the shipyard.

Once complete, the new parking structure will offer more than 2,000 new parking spaces at NNS, significantly improving access to parking at Virginia’s largest industrial employer. Contractor W.M. Jordan will build the garage, with some pre-construction fabrication occurring offsite — an innovative design-build strategy intended to reduce the time required to complete this project. This increase in parking availability will support future Navy and NNS commitments to deliver ships vital to the Navy’s needs.

The new garage construction will occur on two current NNS parking lots, situated between 37th and 39th Streets, between Huntington Avenue and Warwick Boulevard. HII’s Newport News Shipbuilding division is working closely with the Navy and the city on the design and will communicate additional details as the plan is finalized. Learn more by reading the project’s FAQ.

Stay Cool During Summer Heat

In preparation for a heat wave expected to impact our area beginning Thursday, residents are welcome to visit cooling centers throughout the city. During the summer heat, remember to limit outdoor activity and ensure proper hydration. Take frequent breaks if working outside and please check on friends and neighbors who are more susceptible to heat-related illnesses.

The Pearl Bailey, Main Street, and Grissom Libraries are open as cooling centers during regular operating hours:

Monday – Thursday: 10 a.m.-8 p.m.

Friday – 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Saturday: 1 p.m.-5 p.m.

Sunday: 1 p.m.-5 p.m.

The libraries are closed on Wednesday, June 19, for the Juneteenth Holiday.

Brittingham-Midtown and Denbigh Community Centers are open:

Monday-Friday 6 a.m.-8 p.m.

Saturday 9 a.m.-6 p.m.

The two locations are open on Juneteenth from 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Four Oaks Day Service Center

The Four Oaks Day Service Center is open daily from 7 a.m.-5 p.m. to serve the homeless community.

City officials are meeting this week and will determine if cooling centers will be open this Sunday.